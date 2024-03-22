Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to get Wyrmslife Crystals in DD2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has an abundance of resources to gather for crafting, but few are as valuable as Wyrmslife Crystals. If you want to know how to get them, we’ve got you covered.

Wyrmslife Crystals are a vital resource in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that can be used to purchase Portcrystals from The Dragonforged Vendor and to upgrade your gear to its maximum level. If you’re in need of Wyrmslife Crystals to buy Portcrystals or Ferrystones, or you want to improve your strength further, we’ve got all the details you need.

Where to get Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Big fights ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wyrmslife Crystals can be collected by defeating Drakes and Dragons in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These are among the hardest enemies you will face on your adventure, so this particular resource is mostly used in the latter stages of the main story and the endgame.

Dragons can be found in various locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2, like the Plague Dragon in Dragonsbreath Tower, but they can also occur as a random encounter on your adventure and will swoop in to attack, the same way Griffins do. As you fight a Drake or Dragon in Dragon’s Dogma 2, Wyrmslife Crystals will periodically drop on the floor to pick up. You can also loot the body of a Drake or Dragon once it has been defeated to gain more.

On occasion, Wyrmslife Crystals can be collected from the floor in specific locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2. I have found some at the Bay Wayside Shrine and in the Flamebearer Palace, but these are very rare.

If you’re exploring the map and cannot find a dragon, resting at a campsite, inn, or your house may provide a refresh to the game that results in the enemies spawning. Just be wary there is nowhere safe—I’ve had a dragon attacking Vernworth.

