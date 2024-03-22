Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to get Portcrystals in DD2

Fast travel is not fully available in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and there are long journeys ahead of you, though you can arrive at your destination quicker using Portcrystals. If you want more of this valuable resource, we have the answer.

Recommended Videos

Portcrystals can be found in major towns and cities in Dragon’s Dogma 2, allowing you to return to the area quickly. But these static Portcrystals are limited, and some big locations on the map don’t have a fast travel point.

You can create your own fast travel points with smaller Portcrystals, though these are harder to obtain. If you want to know exactly where to get them, look no further.

Where to get Portcrystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A long trek. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Captain Brandt gives you a Portcrystal after completing his questline. But earning more will take a lot of effort and requires defeating some of the hardest enemies in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

You can buy additional Portcrystals from the Bay Wayside Shrine in Battahl. To get to this location, leave Bakbattahl from the northern exit and follow the road north until you reach the beach. Then turn right to cross the beach, towards where the Harpies are flying, and rejoin the road that crosses over rocks in the sea.

The Bay Wayside Shrine is located at the end of the road. Head inside and speak to the NPC. You can purchase Portcrystals, Ferrystones, and Unmaking Arrows from this vendor. You, however, need Wyrmslife Crystals to do so.

Pick up a handful of Wyrmslife Crystals from the floor in the Bay Wayside Shrine to start your collection. To get more Wyrmslife Crystals, defeat Drakes and Dragons, then loot their bodies.

Alternatively, you can purchase Portcrystals as a DLC. They are priced at $2.49 each.

How to use Portcrystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Key points to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With a Portcrystal in your inventory, place it down to create your own fast travel marker. Don’t forget you can only have up to 10 personal Portcrystals active at a time. Static Portcrystals found in cities like Vernworth do not count.

Follow these steps to activate your Portcrystal:

Open your inventory.

Select the Portcrystal.

Hit use.

The Portcrystal is placed on the ground, and when you use a Ferrystone to travel to this location, you will arrive at this spot. You can pick up a Portcrystal and move it at any time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more