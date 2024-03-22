What is the max level in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Like you’d expect in any RPG, Dragon’s Dogma 2 features a leveling system where you gain experience to improve your Arisen character and Pawns, unlocking stronger powers and equipment. If you’re wondering what’s the highest level you can reach, we have the answer.

Max level in Dragon’s Dogma 2, explained

More stats please. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The highest character level you can reach in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is 999. Needless to say, it’s a long climb to the top.

As your Arisen or Main Pawn levels up, it boosts their stats automatically. With every level up, a prompt appears on your screen showing the Arisen or Main Pawn’s stat gains. The amount of stat points your character gains depends on their Vocation.

What a Fighter Pawn level up looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For example, if they are a Thief, leveling up gives them more Stamina. If they are a Mage, however, they get more Magick above Health, Stamina, or Defense.

How to level up fast in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Like most games with a level progression system, you need to earn XP in Dragon’s Dogma 2 to level up. While you can earn XP by doing almost anything, killing enemies and completing quests seem to offer the most.

So far, I have managed to level up my Main Pawn and Arisen almost every time I took on a few packs of goblins or a giant enemy like a Cyclops. Enemy spawns are limited during daytime, so I recommend venturing out at night for some extra action. Then again, be ready for tough fights or you may die, which definitely is something you should avoid if you are a beginner in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Besides killing enemies, completing main and side quests definitely helped my progression too. Having said that, simply exploring the world, opening chests, and collecting items gets you XP and counts toward your level progression, so don’t hesitate to visit every nook and cranny of the map.

