How to get the true ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has plenty of content, with some locked behind the true ending—and we’re here to tell you exactly how you witness it.

Recommended Videos

Like its predecessor, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has multiple endings, and the requirements for watching each ending differ. While the original Dragon’s Dogma had five endings, the storyline is simplified in the sequel, as there are only two endings to achieve.

To watch the true ending, however, there are specific requirements you have to meet, so if you want to know how to guarantee you will see the true ending, follow our guide.

Be warned, major spoilers lie ahead in this article. If you’d prefer to experiment to get the true ending yourself, turn away now.

How to tell which Dragon’s Dogma 2 ending you have

There are two endings in Dragon’s Dogma 2. To get the true ending, you need to do a specific sequence of actions—so, for most players, the ending they’ll see is not the true ending.

Basically, if the credits roll in Vernworth Palace, you have missed the true ending. If you reached this point, you’ll have ridden on the back of the dragon and then fought it before witnessing the standard ending.

To have another attempt at the true ending, either reload a previous save before the encounter with the dragon or speak to the pathfinder at the Palace to return to the scene before the battle with the dragon.

How to unlock the true ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Aim for the heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the true Dragon’s Dogma 2 ending, do the following while riding the dragon before the dragon lands to commence the final battle. If you reach the point of the battle, you’ve gone too far.

Climb from the Dragon’s back to the side of the dragon, then underneath until you reach it’s heart —which glows red.

—which glows red. Open your inventory.

Select the Empowered Godsbane Blade .

. Hit Use and you automatically exit your inventory.

Hit either button that results in using the Empowered Godsbane Blade on yourself.

When you complete the above steps, a cutscene plays, showing the true ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and you are transported to the Unmoored World, which serves as the area for endgame content.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more