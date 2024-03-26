Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Bay Wayside Shrine

It’s at the bay’s wayside.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 07:01 pm
Player standing on edge of a cliff in desert of Battahl dragon’s dogma 2
Image via Capcom

The Bay Wayside Shrine is a shop run by the Dragonforged in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You can buy weapons, armor, and items such as Portcrystals and Ferrystones using Wyrmslife Crystals, so getting access to the trader is going to be vital on your adventure. However, actually finding this shop can be a bit of a coastal slog.

Recommended Videos

Bay Wayside Shrine location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Marker and points of interest to find the bay wayside shrine in dd2
Once you reach the Shrine, place a Portcrystal to return easily. Image via Capcom

The Bay Wayside Shrine can be found north of Bakbattahl in a cave at the very end of the Olta’Battahl Coastline of Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2. To get to the Bay Wayside Shrine, you can follow these steps:

  1. From Bakbattahl, take the northern exit
  2. Follow the northeast road until you reach the Olta’Battahl Coast. Follow this path along the coast, where you will see a Griffin and people milling about there.
    1. The Griffin won’t attack you if you don’t provoke it, linger in the area, or look at the creature funny. However, if you hover around the area for too long, it will eventually notice you, and you will need to fight it.
    2. If you’re completing the Flickering Shadows quest, you will see Ambrosius just after the Griffin. He’ll ask you to find blue crystal shards—they’re located in the area—before he will help you and direct you to the Dragonforged.
  3. Continue heading north until you cross the broken wooden bridge.
  4. Enter the cave and head left to find the Bay Wayside Shrine and the Dragonforged.

From the Dragonforged, you can buy PortcrystalsFerrystones, and Unmaking Arrows using Wyrmslife Crystals, obtained by killing lesser drakes and dragons. However, he won’t sell you epic armor and weapons until you’re in the endgame.

If you need more Portcrystals, Ferrystones, or Unmaking Arrows or are simply completing the Flickering Shadows quest, this is everything you need to know about where to find the Bay Wayside Shrine in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: Are there missable quests in DD2?
Dragon's Dogma 2 beastren attacking dragon with a sword
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Are there missable quests in DD2?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Reaper’s Scorn: How to accomplish a miracle for several people at once
Riftstone of Fellowship in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Reaper’s Scorn: How to accomplish a miracle for several people at once
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 25, 2024
Read Article How to get Wailing Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to get Wailing Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: Are there missable quests in DD2?
Dragon's Dogma 2 beastren attacking dragon with a sword
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Are there missable quests in DD2?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Reaper’s Scorn: How to accomplish a miracle for several people at once
Riftstone of Fellowship in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Reaper’s Scorn: How to accomplish a miracle for several people at once
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 25, 2024
Read Article How to get Wailing Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to get Wailing Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 25, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.