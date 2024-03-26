Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Bay Wayside Shrine

The Bay Wayside Shrine is a shop run by the Dragonforged in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You can buy weapons, armor, and items such as Portcrystals and Ferrystones using Wyrmslife Crystals, so getting access to the trader is going to be vital on your adventure. However, actually finding this shop can be a bit of a coastal slog.

Bay Wayside Shrine location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you reach the Shrine, place a Portcrystal to return easily. Image via Capcom

The Bay Wayside Shrine can be found north of Bakbattahl in a cave at the very end of the Olta’Battahl Coastline of Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2. To get to the Bay Wayside Shrine, you can follow these steps:

From Bakbattahl, take the northern exit Follow the northeast road until you reach the Olta’Battahl Coast. Follow this path along the coast, where you will see a Griffin and people milling about there. The Griffin won’t attack you if you don’t provoke it, linger in the area, or look at the creature funny. However, if you hover around the area for too long, it will eventually notice you, and you will need to fight it. If you’re completing the Flickering Shadows quest, you will see Ambrosius just after the Griffin. He’ll ask you to find blue crystal shards—they’re located in the area—before he will help you and direct you to the Dragonforged. Continue heading north until you cross the broken wooden bridge. Enter the cave and head left to find the Bay Wayside Shrine and the Dragonforged.

From the Dragonforged, you can buy Portcrystals, Ferrystones, and Unmaking Arrows using Wyrmslife Crystals, obtained by killing lesser drakes and dragons. However, he won’t sell you epic armor and weapons until you’re in the endgame.

If you need more Portcrystals, Ferrystones, or Unmaking Arrows or are simply completing the Flickering Shadows quest, this is everything you need to know about where to find the Bay Wayside Shrine in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

