The sprawling story in Dragon’s Dogma 2 comes to a close with the Legacy quest, and we’ve got a full guide on every step to take and the choices to make along the way.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has multiple endings based on the decisions made during the Legacy quest, and they can lock you out of some big parts of the game, depending on your choices.

To ensure you make the best possible decision, we’ve detailed the quest below and what the choices you are given mean—along with a recommendation on the steps you should take.

How to start the Legacy quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Legacy quest can only begin at the top of Moonglint Tower. After the fight against the Gigantus, continue to pursue Phaseus. At the bottom of the tower, make use of the Inn to rest and the item shop at the Excavation Site Camp—this is your last chance to stock up before the end.

Follow Phaseus and take the elevator to ascend the tower. Continue to follow Phaseus and his guards up the staircase to reach the top of the tower until you reach the arena. As you approach, a cutscene begins.

A tough battle begins against the false Sovran and his guards, who have various Vocations. There is a Warrior, Archers, and Mages who can combine to team up on you in a fight that can be frustrating. Fortunately, you don’t need to win and only need to survive.

After a short while, another cutscene marks the dragon’s arrival, and you can choose between two options.

Should you walk away or battle the dragon?

Only one real choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first option presented by the dragon is to walk away. Doing so results in the death of the NPC you have the highest Affinity with and will also prompt the game to reload your last save. Therefore, there is only one choice.

Approach the dragon and attack to initiate another cutscene. You are lifted onto the dragon’s back and a flight begins to the final battle. You can move around the dragon during the flight and your actions here decide which ending you will see.

Which ending should you go for?

Listening to the dragon’s speech leads to a final battle with the dragon, where you fully heal before the fight, but you can skip this entirely by unlocking the true ending that leads to the Unmoored World and the endgame.

I advise you not to complete the true ending initially and instead progress with the fight against the dragon. Afterward, you can either start a New Game+ to restart the story with your current equipment and skills or speak to the Pathfinder to fight the dragon again.

The Unmoored World you are taken to with the true ending locks you out of completing certain questlines, and the endgame story is a huge, time-restricted environment. Eventually, the world gets completely overrun by the red fog spreading across the map.

Go to the Unmoored World when you’re satisfied with your journey and do not want to restart in a New Game+. The Unmoored World is much harder than any point in the story, so ensure you are fully geared for the adventure.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more