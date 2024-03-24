Dragon’s Dogma 2 endgame, explained

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a lengthy game that offers plenty of hours of enjoyment but, when it comes to the end, what next? We’ve got all the information you need on Dragon’s Dogma 2 endgame content here.

Recommended Videos

Reaching the endgame in Dragon’s Dogma 2 requires you to complete the main story and the ending, which has two different paths. But you should not rush it, as it locks the door to many quests and content. If you want to know what is waiting for you beyond the end of the main story in Dragon’s Dogma 2, we’ve got all the details on the various endgame options and the choices you have to make.

Be warned, there are major spoilers ahead in this article so please turn away now if you don’t want to know the outcome!

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have endgame content?

The final boss awaits you. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has endgame content to play through once the main story is complete. In fact, there are several ways you can continue playing the game, with specific achievements and trophies tied to certain angles.

There are two endings in Dragon’s Dogma 2 in the form of the standard ending, which sees the Arisen take the throne in Vermund, and the true ending, where the Arisen enters the Unmoored World—which offers plenty of challenges.

In the standard ending, the credits roll and take you back to the main menu, where you are presented with two options. The first is to restart the game with your current level and equipment, which sends you back to the start of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and acts as the New Game+.

Alternatively, you can load from the last save and you are given control of the Arisen in Vernworth Palace, which unlocks an achievement/trophy. From here, speak to the Pathfinder to be transported back before the final battle with the dragon, giving you another chance to encounter the true ending.

After successfully completing the true ending of Dragon’s Dogma 2, you arrive in the Unmoored World. Significant challenges are presented here, the biggest of which being that the only way to save is to rest at an Inn or your house, as there is no longer an option to load last save.

Several achievements and trophies are tied to the Unmoored World, giving access to plenty of new quests and challenges. However, I recommend you hold off entering this world until you are completely ready, as the difficulty curve is raised and Dragon’s Dogma 2 becomes even more unforgiving.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more