How to get the Battahl border permit in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The lower part of the Dragon’s Dogma 2 map isn’t available for quite some time. This region is called Battahl, and its inhabitants live a different lifestyle than the northern nation, causing a rift between them. The only way to get to it is to get a Battahl border permit.

The Battathl border permit is a key item to get if you want to travel between the two areas when you reach Checkpoint Rest Town. Unless you have a residence permit, it’s a critical item you have to track down in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Unfortunately, the location you can find is tricky to reach, and it will take some time before you get there.

Where to get the Battahl border permit in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Captain Brant gives you the permit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You receive a Battahl border permit from Captain Brant as you progress through the story. He gives it to you after you attempt to attend the coronation of the false Arisen. After those events, wait a day, report back to Captain Brant with your Dragon’s Dogma 2 party, and he gives you the Battahl border permit.

You need to bring it to Checkpoint Rest Town, west of Vernworth. However, you need an additional item alongside the Battahl border permit: A Beastren Mask. You can wear an item that makes the other person believe you are a Beastren. You only need this if your character is already not one, which mine was not.

You need a Beastren Mask to get through the checkpoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Beastren Mask in Checkpoint Rest Town. You can purchase it from the Ibrahim’s Scrap Store, a location you may have encountered if you’ve finished the Jadeite Orb quest while exploring Checkpoint Rest Town during your Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthrough. After you purchase the mask and place it on your character, make your way to the checkpoint at the center of town. You should now be able to enter Battahl and explore the southern region of Dragon’s Dogma 2 without any further issues. No matter how strong your Dragon’s Dogma 2 team is, they won’t be able to get through the large iron bars preventing you from entering Battahl.

Your character does need to use the mask every time they attempt to use the permit, though. If you’re not wearing the mask, the border guard believes the border permit is not yours and prevents you from going over. However, if you purchase a house in Battahl’s capital, Bakbattahl, you won’t need to use the border permit anymore, and you can present the guard with proof of residence.

