Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Jadeite Orb in DD2

One of the first villages you come across in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is Checkpoint Rest Town, where you can complete a few quests. One of your first tasks will be to find Jadeite Orb, with the mission called “Hunt for the Jadeite Orb.“

You will be asked by two different NPCs to find the item. One of these characters will be Offulve, who can be found by the entrance to the village next to the Oxcart. The second one is Everard, who is stationed in front of Morris’ shop, right in the center of a town. None of them give you any clues on how to find the Jadeite Orb itself, though, and you have to figure it out for yourself. Luckily for players, we have the answer.

Where to find the Jadeite Orb in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To obtain the Jadeite Orb in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you don’t have to look far. Actually, you can just stay in the Checkpoint Rest Town. In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can buy the Jadeite Orb in Ibrahim’s Scrap Store for 7,500 gold.

The vendor has the item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Simply head over to the store and browse Ibrahim’s wares, where you should quickly see the Jadeite Orb. Now, once you obtain it, you have a few possible options.

You can give the original Jadeite Orb to either of these men, or forge an imitation and also give it to one of them for another reward. That’s precisely what I did, though: I gave the original one to Everard, who seems to be working for a noble family of some sorts. Once you deliver him the item, he decides to check its authenticity by visiting Ibrahim, and I expect him to do the same when you give him the fake one, which could lead to trouble.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, you can give the Imitation Jadeite Orb to Offulve, though, your accompanying Pawns immediately comment how it could do him wrong. Though we’ve yet to see the future outcomes of this side quest.

