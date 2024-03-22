Dragon’s Dogma 2 Oxcart Courier: How to find Lennart in Melve

If you want to fast-travel from Vernworth back to the starting village of Melve in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to use an Oxcart Service to transport you between the cities and take on the annoying quest that comes with it.

When you try to use the Oxcart Service for the first time, an NPC called Donovan stops you. Donovan wants you to pass a message to a person known as Lennart in Melve before you can board the coach. After a hasty trip, you eventually arrive in Melve.

This creates the biggest problem of this entire trip. Who on earth is Lennart? And how do you find him when you arrive in Melve?

Where to find Lennart in Melve in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Where I found Lennart. Screenshot by Dot Esports Standing by the main gate in Melve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lennart in Melve is east of the city’s destroyed area. While I found him by the burnt-out well, one of my colleagues found him closer to the gate. So, he has no set location.

As such, it would be better to look for the NPC anywhere. He is pretty distinguished, having a comb over a white haircut and big cape over his shoulders with fur, which sets him apart from the usual resident or soldier. Like with other NPCs, his name doesn’t get revealed until you talk to him, but once you do, you can give him the letter to complete the quest.

If this is your first time meeting him, you can’t immediately give him the delivery item. Instead, he asks you to take on a quest of his own. You do not need to complete this quest to deliver the item; just to talk to him again.

You do need to head back to Melve to collect your reward, and unlike getting to Melve, there is no Oxcart service back. So prepare yourself for a long walk back. When you eventually return to Vernworth, you can find Donovan standing exactly where he was before, next to the Oxcart service.

