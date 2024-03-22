Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Oxcart Courier: How to find Lennart in Melve

A name in a crown of faces.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 03:42 am
lennart dragon dogma 2 in melve
There he is! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to fast-travel from Vernworth back to the starting village of Melve in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to use an Oxcart Service to transport you between the cities and take on the annoying quest that comes with it.

Recommended Videos

When you try to use the Oxcart Service for the first time, an NPC called Donovan stops you. Donovan wants you to pass a message to a person known as Lennart in Melve before you can board the coach. After a hasty trip, you eventually arrive in Melve.

This creates the biggest problem of this entire trip. Who on earth is Lennart? And how do you find him when you arrive in Melve?

Where to find Lennart in Melve in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Lennart in Melve is east of the city’s destroyed area. While I found him by the burnt-out well, one of my colleagues found him closer to the gate. So, he has no set location.

As such, it would be better to look for the NPC anywhere. He is pretty distinguished, having a comb over a white haircut and big cape over his shoulders with fur, which sets him apart from the usual resident or soldier. Like with other NPCs, his name doesn’t get revealed until you talk to him, but once you do, you can give him the letter to complete the quest.

If this is your first time meeting him, you can’t immediately give him the delivery item. Instead, he asks you to take on a quest of his own. You do not need to complete this quest to deliver the item; just to talk to him again.

You do need to head back to Melve to collect your reward, and unlike getting to Melve, there is no Oxcart service back. So prepare yourself for a long walk back. When you eventually return to Vernworth, you can find Donovan standing exactly where he was before, next to the Oxcart service.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to import Pawns and characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Arisen in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to import Pawns and characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Rose Chateau in DD2
A player stood alongside Wilhemina in the Rose Chateau in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Rose Chateau in DD2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2
A guard is arresting the player in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to import Pawns and characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Arisen in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to import Pawns and characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Rose Chateau in DD2
A player stood alongside Wilhemina in the Rose Chateau in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Rose Chateau in DD2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2
A guard is arresting the player in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 22, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.