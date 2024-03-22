If you’ve ever played The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and found Navi annoying, you’re probably having a hard time dealing with the three verbose Pawns chattering nonstop in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

Luckily, there’s a quick way to make them shut up—here’s how.

How to silence Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The best setting in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can quiet Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by turning off Pawn Voices in the Sound settings, turning off Pawn dialogue in the Interface settings, and turning off subtitles in the Language settings. Doing this will make every word they say both impossible to hear and see, giving you a quiet space to concentrate on your game. Here’s how each of these settings works.

Pawn Voices – Pause the game and navigate through System > Options > Sound > Pawn Voices. Slide the control all the way to the left to silence all Pawns. Remember, this silences them at all times, not just during battles or while exploring. This includes times when you talk to them or when they speak in cutscenes, which might look strange since their mouths will move but no sound will come out. If you want to keep the game feeling real, you might want to lower the volume rather than turning it off completely. Pawn Dialogue – You’ll find this option under System > Options > Interface > Pawn Dialogue. Turning this off removes the text that show up over a Pawn’s head when they talk. However, it won’t affect the subtitles at the bottom of the screen if those are on. It also doesn’t stop their voices, which only the Pawn Voices setting can do. Subtitles – This setting is located in System > Options > Language > Subtitles. Turning it off removes any text on the screen during conversations and cutscenes, including subtitles both overhead and at the bottom of the screen. If you keep Pawn Dialogue on but turn Subtitles off, your subtitle settings will take precedence, meaning you won’t see any floating dialogue for your Pawns. It also doesn’t affect Pawn voice.

Best Pawn dialogue settings in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Even though I’m not a fan of Pawn interactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2, occasionally they do share something helpful. However, I ended up confused and unsure of what they were trying to tell me when I silenced all their forms of communication. So, here’s what I suggest as the optimal settings for managing Pawn voices:

Pawn Voices – Set to five (right in the middle of the slider) Pawn Dialogue – Turned Off Subtitles – Turned On

I believe that lowering the volume of Pawn voices a bit, while keeping the subtitles on at the bottom of the screen, offers the best balance. This way, you can still hear them when necessary, but their constant talking and need for attention won’t bother you during fights or when you’re concentrating on other things. And if you can’t hear them, the subtitles will still be there to help you out.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more