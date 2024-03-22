Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best settings for FPS and performance

Dragon’s Dogma 2 faces performance problems and frame rate drops on all platforms. Fortunately for PC players, you can adjust the detailed graphics settings to help the game run more smoothly. Here are the top settings for better performance and frame rates based on our team’s tests.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC graphics settings to boost FPS and performance

Some settings will greatly impact your PC performance. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The idea behind the settings I recommend is to lower image quality for better and more stable frame rates on PC. This approach helps because your GPU or processor might be slowing down from processing too much data at once. We try not to reduce image quality too much to avoid making the game look bad. However, if your PC is very old, lowering image quality significantly might be necessary to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 smoothly.

The list below notes whether an option impacts CPU or GPU usage, helping you identify which part of your computer might be overworked. To find these options, go to System > Options > Graphics.

Options Value GPU or CPU? Graphics Quality Custom Both Display Mode Borderless Window None Screen Resolution 1920×1080 Both Refresh Rate 60.00Hz None Frame Rate Max 60 FPS None Vertical Synchronization Off None Dynamic Resolution On None FidelityFX Super Resolution 3* Balanced Both DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION* Auto Both DLSS NVIDIA REFLEX LOW LATENCY On+Boost None Upscale Sharpness** 10 None Rendering Mode** Interlaced Both Image Quality** 3 Both Ray Tracing Off Both Ambient Occlusion*** Off CPU Anti-aliasing** TAA CPU Screen Space Reflections Off CPU Mesh Quality High CPU Texture Filtering Low (Bilinear) CPU Texture Quality High (0.5 GB) or lower Both Grass/Tree Quality Low CPU Resource-Intense Effects Quality Low CPU Shadow Quality Low Both Shadow Cache On Both Contact Shadows Off CPU Motion Blur Off CPU Bloom Off CPU Depth of Field Off CPU Lens Flare Off GPU Lens Distortion Off None Subsurface Scattering Off CPU Motion Quality High CPU *Only one of the two can be active at any time.

**Locked if either FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 or DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION are active.

***Locked if Ray Tracing is on.

Starting with the Low Graphics Quality preset in the options menu lets you quickly adjust some settings. Yet, you still need to fine-tune Ambient Occlusion, Texture Quality, and Motion Blur, along with a few other options.

We keep Motion Quality, Anti-Aliasing, and Mesh Quality high because they boost visuals without much impact on performance. Anti-Aliasing is crucial for smoother textures and environments. If you’re using FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 or DLSS, Anti-Aliasing should be active.

The most demanding settings for your GPU and CPU are Image Quality, Texture Quality, Screen Space Reflections, and Resource-Intense Effects Quality. For significant FPS improvement, consider lowering these settings, though it will affect visual quality.

If performance issues persist, ensure your PC meets Dragon’s Dogma 2’s system requirements. Persistent problems might come from known game performance issues that Capcom is addressing.

How to change graphics settings in Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PC

Go to the main menu first. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

It’s best to adjust Dragon’s Dogma 2’s graphics settings from the main menu, not during gameplay, as you can’t change some options in-game. Here’s what to do:

Start Dragon’s Dogma 2. At the main menu, before accessing your save, go to Options. Select Graphics from the menu on the left. Use your mouse or the D-Pad on your controller to make adjustments based on the earlier suggestions.

How to improve Dragon’s Dogma 2 performance on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X

It’s impossible to change the graphics settings of Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X to improve performance. Unfortunately, the only thing you can do in these platforms is to wait for Capcom to release a game update that mproves the game’s load on your console hardware.

