Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Capcom is ‘looking into ways’ to fix Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC performance two days ahead of launch

Capcom's title might make your flame your FPS with dragonfire.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 03:43 pm
A Dragon in the final battle cutscene for Dragon's Dogma 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 reviews have been coming along nicely and the majority of critics seem to genuinely enjoy the game. However, one issue still stands: performance. And though the game isn’t even out yet, Capcom has already vowed to fix any performance issues.

In an answer to an IGN query, Capcom said on March 20 they are aware of the existing performance issues in Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s PC version and that are already working on how to resolve them. The company explained how it’s likely the issues are tied to CPU usage that spikes significantly when there are several characters present on the screen. “In certain situations where numerous characters appear simultaneously, the CPU usage can be very high and may affect the frame rate,” they said. However, Capcom is actively “looking into ways to improve performance” in the upcoming title.

A Thief in Dragon's Dogma 2
Characters have proven to be very CPU-intensive in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s recommended PC system requirements don’t look to be too high and are somewhat comparable to the hardware found in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. However, the framerates on console appear to be much better, or at least more stable, as IGN notes one of their reviewers was forced to switch from PC to PS5 due to “rough framerate issues.” According to them, it made it difficult to fight larger groups of enemies, and the unstable FPS made the gameplay feel disorienting.

Capcom’s next blockbuster release is slated for a March 22 release, and with issues like these prevalent in reviews, it doesn’t look too good for PC players hoping for a smooth ride. Critic scores have been overwhelmingly positive, with the PC version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 sitting at a comfortable 90 average score on Metacritic. It goes without saying that the game is good in its core, but we hope Capcom irons out the technical side of things for a more complete experience.

