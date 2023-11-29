Dragon’s Dogma 2 system requirements: PC specifications

Know whether your PC needs an upgrade or not.

Wondering what it’ll take to run Dragon’s Dogma 2 on your PC? Besides a 13-minute showcase of what the much-anticipated open-world RPG will look like, Capcom has also revealed the minimum and recommended PC specs needed to enjoy the game—here’s what you need to know.

Set to launch on March 22, 2024, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is now available to pre-order for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. But before shelling out your hard-earned money to taste the game’s deep, explorable world on your PC, consider checking out its PC requirements, which are quite demanding if you ask us.

Here are the specs needed (and recommended) to run Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PC.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 minimum PC requirements

With the listed minimum specs below, you should be able to run Dragon’s Dogma 2 in 1080p at 30 FPS. The frame output may seem low for the specs mentioned, but Capcom says it’s estimated. So, the actual output may be higher (or lower for graphically intensive scenes) depending on the game’s final release state.

Considering the visuals, your PC’s gotta work over time. Image via Capcom

Here are the minimum PC specs required to play Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

VRAM: 8GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Dragon’s Dogma 2 recommended PC requirements

According to Capcom, the recommended specs will let you run Dragon’s Dogma 2 in 2160i at 30 FPS.

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6700

DirectX: Version 12

Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 2160i/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.

Notice how the resolution for estimated performance says 2160i and not 2160p. For those unaware, games made in Capcom’s RE engine offer a rendering option called interlaced, a technique that optimizes the performance (FPS output) while preserving the video quality and reducing the strain on the hardware—sort of like NVIDIA’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR techniques. The “i” after the resolution most possibly stands for interlaced, if it’s not a typing error on Capcom’s side.

The game will also support ray tracing, but your PC requires at least NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6800, or higher to render such visuals. I hope this answers your query, and helps you upgrade your PC before Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases.