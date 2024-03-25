Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Endings and how to get them

The ending you receive in Dragon’s Dogma 2 hinges on the choices you’ve made throughout the game, but especially your decisions during the final quest. Before going into the final quest, you may want to know what your choices mean, and how your decisions may impact the game’s ending.

Currently, there are three known endings for Dragon’s Dogma 2. In terms of what the main story asks of you, these can be classified as a good, bad, and true ending. Considering it is the crux of main questline, these endings are largely decided based on what you do with the Dragon. Below are all ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how to get each.

How to get the Bad Ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The bad ending is the easiest to achieve, but feels undeniably hollow. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can get the bad ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by turning away from the Dragon in the main quest, Legacy, and refusing to fight. The Dragon will confirm this is your choice, and if you continue in the opposite direction then you will receive one final cutscene.

This cutscene shows the Arisen returning to Vernworth Castle Hall and receiving the crown, but with an empty throne room. From here, your game ends and you have the ability to start a new game or return to your old world. This is by far the easiest ending to get in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get the Good Ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To get the good ending, slay the Dragon as the questline pushes you to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get the good ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to fight the Dragon in the final quest, Legacy, at the top of the Moonglint Tower. Once you defeat the Dragon in this final, cinematic battle, you are rewarded with a much more jubilant coronation scene. You will parade through the city to finally sit on your throne.

How to get the True Ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The alternate ending explores a strange, ruined world shrouded by a red mist. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get the true ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you first need to acquire the Empowered Godsbane Blade. You can get this item from Ambrosius in the Forbidden Magick Research Lab in Batthal after the A New Godsway quest.

With the Empowered Godsbane Blade in your inventory, elect to fight the Dragon during the final Legacy quest. You will fly on the Dragon to the final fight arena after choosing this option, but you maintain control of your character while riding the Dragon. During your flight with the Dragon, pull out the Empowered Godsbane Blade, crawl towards its glowing red heart, and follow the prompt to use the blade, which will end up making you use the blade on yourself.

This ending grants you the ability to break the cycle of the Arisen and the Dragon, allowing you to explore a ruined, apocalyptic version of the world. To get the true ending, you need to visit the red beacon that appears in the center of this world and interact with the object to get this strange ending.

