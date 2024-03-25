Dragon’s Dogma 2: When should you start Feast of Deception?

The quest Feast of Deception in Dragon’s Dogma 2 starts with the classic ominous “Are you sure you’re ready?” warning that usually signifies a point of no return. Given Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t really let you load your game, this can cause some anxiety.

While beginning this quest does effectively wrap up a story arc, it isn’t as huge of a deal as Captain Brandt makes it out to be. Read on for a spoiler-free breakdown on when and why you should start the quest followed by a more in-depth look (with spoilers) at what happens when you start Feast of Deception in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Is Feast of Deception a point of no return?

This sounds really intense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The simple and spoiler-free answer is Feast of Deception isn’t actually a point of no return in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The way Captain Brandt advises you to finish up any loose ends before heading to the coronation followed by a huge HUD pop-up asking if you’re sure you’re ready to embark on the quest makes it look like you’re about to trigger some worldchanging event, but that isn’t the case.

This means unless a particular quest is time-sensitive, which would be indicated by the marker next to the quest, you don’t need to worry about locking yourself out of it by starting Feast of Deception. Agreeing to head to the coronation when prompted simply triggers a cutscene. Granted, it’s an important scene, and one that technically “changes everything,” but not one that actually changes anything in terms of what you can and can’t do from that point on.

If you’re worried about finishing up every last quest before starting Feast of Deception, you can put those fears aside. All the quests currently available to you will still be there after finishing this quest. In the next section, I’m going to break down what actually does happen when you head to the coronation (spoilers ahead).

Dragon’s Dogma 2: What happens when you start Feast of Deception?

Cool necklace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite the intense warning, Feast of Deception is actually a short and simple quest. If you agree to go to the coronation, Brandt will first make sure you’re wearing proper attire. For this part, you can reuse the same courtly attire you should still have from The Stolen Throne. If you ditched that clothing, don’t worry—you can find more in practically any house in the Noble Quarter.

When you’re properly dressed and agree to start the quest, a cutscene triggers that shows The Arisen, Captain Brandt, and your Main Pawn headed into the palace. Just outside, your Pawn will double over in pain and reveal they’re feeling a pull to serve someone other than The Arisen.

It turns out that the False Sovran has acquired a powerful artifact called a Godsway that allows them to control Pawns as though they’re The Arisen. The three of you will flee back to Stardrop Inn (don’t worry, your Main Pawn is fine), where Captain Brandt quickly determines that you’ll have to come up with a new plan.

This prompts you to wait until nightfall, at which point Captain Brandt will summon you back to the inn to reveal his plan involves a trip to Battahl. Brandt will give you a border permit to enter the nation, but you aren’t actually forced to do so immediately.

You’re now free to go to Battahl and start the second act of Dragon’s Dogma 2, but you can finish up any and everything in Vermund before making the Battahl crossing.

