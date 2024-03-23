How to complete The Beggar’s Tale quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The town of Vermund in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is full of people looking for your aid, but some require a more unique type of assistance. A beggar in town is wondering why Albert, a storyteller, is so rich—and you’ll discover the truth for yourself with The Beggar’s Tale quest.

Here’s how to complete The Beggar’s Tale in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Beware, spoilers ahead!

How to catch Albert in The Beggar’s Tale in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can visit this place at any point at night to get the Garb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to catch Albert in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must get his Beggar’s Garb at night when he goes to visit his noble family. These clothing items are located in a small hovel near the slums of Vermund. Following Albert as he engages with various elements of Vermund will let you know the key players of the quest and give you an idea about how this quest ends.

The beggar who gives you this quest is in the center of town by the fountain. He’ll approach you during one of Albert’s storytelling escapades and ask you to track them man down. See, Albert’s been a bad man—he’s been living a double life as a beggar in town before coming home to his noble family. He then goes to the bar in the Slums to visit his mistress before changing into noble clothes and seeing his real family. You can follow him to all of these locations without a problem if you want.

The real meat of this quest is in Albert’s commoner house. He visits this place right before night falls fully, locking the door and getting dressed before leaving for his real family. You can follow him all you like, but the quest will not be completed until you get that clothing. Thankfully, once you have the quest, Albert consistently comes to this point to drop off his clothing. You don’t need to tail him if you don’t want to. Just wait for night, walk into the building shown above, and grab his stuff.

Who should you give the Beggar’s Garb to?

This guy has no idea about the carnage he might unleash by giving us this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three options for you if you steal the Beggar’s Garb; either of Albert’s loves or the man himself, should you wait. We recommend either giving it to Hilda for the emotional payoff or giving it to Albert himself for the material reward. Giving it to his mistress has dire consequences and doesn’t reward you very well.

You’ll get the following rewards for each result:

Celina, the mistress: Giving it to Celina isn’t a good idea. She’ll decide to do something drastic, killing Albert and then herself. This grants you 3,000 gold and a Noonbloom, by far the worst reward—materially and emotionally.

Giving it to Celina isn’t a good idea. She’ll decide to do something drastic, killing Albert and then herself. This grants you 3,000 gold and a Noonbloom, by far the worst reward—materially and emotionally. Hilda, the wife: Hilda turns Albert into a well-respected man, thankfully. This gets you a few Onyxes and 900 Experience.

Hilda turns Albert into a well-respected man, thankfully. This gets you a few Onyxes and 900 Experience. Albert: If you wait long enough, you’ll get the opportunity to deliver his clothes right back to him. This gives you the most material rewards, at 5,000 gold and 900 experience, but also means Albert continues his escapades.

