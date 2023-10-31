Can you change the time of day in Spider-Man 2? – Answered

From the brightest of days to the darkest of nights.

Spider-Man 2’s visuals are one of the many things that make the game extremely entertaining. All times of day are stunning, but plenty of fans are asking one thing: Can you change the time of day in Spider-Man 2?

This is something that previous games in the franchised allowed for, albeit only for certain portions of the games. In Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, players can change the time of day as they see fit, but only after they complete the story. When the time came for the New Game+ of both those games, that was when players could swing around New York City at any time of day that they pleased.

As for Spider-Man 2, the answer might surprise you.

Can you change the time of day in Spider-Man 2?

Slinging through morning or evening. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You cannot change the time of day in Spider-Man 2. The only way to change the time of day is by completing the story, as some missions will start or end at a specific time.

This is an unexpected change from the previous games in the franchise, as the sequel removes a feature that the older games had. Even after completing the Spider-Man 2 story, there isn’t a way to choose what time of day you want to play.

Tip: Photo Mode filters can alter the look for the time of day Photo mode might seem like a way to cheat the system and change the time of day, even temporarily. But even in that mode, there is no way to change the time of day, with the only trick to make daytime shots look similar to nighttime are filters that the game offers you, like the Noir filter.

Will a change time feature be added to Spider-Man 2?

This feature could be added later, but it’s still being determined if Insomniac will do so, and it’s likely low on the list of updates and fixes to bring to the game.

This lack of a feature left plenty of players disappointed with the launch version of the game, especially with how much the game improved on the franchise’s high standards. On Reddit, one thread discussing the topic called the lack of this option “odd,” “annoying,” and “absurd.”

One comment brought up a good point as to why the game doesn’t allow players to change the time of day during the story, as the lighting accentuates each mission. Certain quests wouldn’t be as entertaining if it was set during the night instead of the day, or vice versa. But that doesn’t mean that players shouldn’t have access to when it’s daytime or nighttime when the story is over.

This annoyance has yet to come to anger, though, as fans are relatively confident that Insomniac will update the game with this feature in time. One comment says, “fingers crossed it gets added sooner rather than later.”