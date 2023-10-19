Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy guide: All PS5 trophies

The long wait is over and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has swung into sight, providing plenty of new trophies to earn on your adventure.

With the ability to play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most fiercely-anticipated games of the year and is the third installment in Insomniac Games’ Spidey series.

As is customary for PlayStation 5 games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has lots of trophies to earn as you play—including the coveted Platinum trophy.

All trophies in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Venom yelling in a neon lit street in Spider-Man 2
We are Venom. Image via Insomniac Games

There are a total of 42 trophies in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, split down into one Platinum, two Gold, 17 Silver, and 22 Bronze.

The majority can be earned passively while playing through the story and there are no trophies locked behind higher difficulty settings.

DedicatedCollect all other trophies
Superior100 percent complete all districts
Heal the WorldFinish the main story
To the MaxPurchase all Gadget upgrades
Kitted outPurchase all available Suits
Behind the MasksComplete “Grand Finale”
AmazingReach max level
Data CollectorComplete “Target Identified”
Crimson HourComplete “It Was Meant For Me”
ExterminatorComplete all Symbiote Nests
Grains of SandPiece together broken memories
Leave Us AloneComplete “Don’t Be Scared”
The Great HuntComplete “Anything Can Be Broken”
Seek and DestroyComplete all Hunter Bases
Friendly Neighborhood Spider-ManComplete all FNSM requests
MedicineComplete “It Chose You”
SurgeUse Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge
FoundationalComplete all EMF Experiments
EvolvedDefeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities
Armed and DangerousDefeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities
Another WayComplete “No Escape”
Fully LoadedPurchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades
Brooklyn PrideComplete “A Gift”
My CommunityComplete “Hard Bop”
I QuitComplete “This Isn’t You”
Funky Wireless ProtocolsSolve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin
StylishEquip a suit style
Slack LineStealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line
Hang TenPerform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground
OverdriveAs Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull six or more enemies together simultaneously
Home Run!Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium
Just Let GoAs Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together
You Know What to DoAs Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave
SoarUsing only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!)
SplatAttempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground
A New AdventureHelp Howard
ResourcefulCollect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts
Co-SigningComplete all Tech Stashes
You’re Gonna Need HelpComplete “Surface Tension”
New York, New YorkComplete all Photo Ops
AntidoteDefeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status
A New SuitAcquire the Black Suit
