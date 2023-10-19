Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy guide: All PS5 trophies

The long wait is over and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has swung into sight, providing plenty of new trophies to earn on your adventure.

With the ability to play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most fiercely-anticipated games of the year and is the third installment in Insomniac Games’ Spidey series.

As is customary for PlayStation 5 games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has lots of trophies to earn as you play—including the coveted Platinum trophy.

All trophies in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

We are Venom. Image via Insomniac Games

There are a total of 42 trophies in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, split down into one Platinum, two Gold, 17 Silver, and 22 Bronze.

The majority can be earned passively while playing through the story and there are no trophies locked behind higher difficulty settings.

Dedicated Collect all other trophies Superior 100 percent complete all districts Heal the World Finish the main story To the Max Purchase all Gadget upgrades Kitted out Purchase all available Suits Behind the Masks Complete “Grand Finale” Amazing Reach max level Data Collector Complete “Target Identified” Crimson Hour Complete “It Was Meant For Me” Exterminator Complete all Symbiote Nests Grains of Sand Piece together broken memories Leave Us Alone Complete “Don’t Be Scared” The Great Hunt Complete “Anything Can Be Broken” Seek and Destroy Complete all Hunter Bases Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Complete all FNSM requests Medicine Complete “It Chose You” Surge Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge Foundational Complete all EMF Experiments Evolved Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities Armed and Dangerous Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities Another Way Complete “No Escape” Fully Loaded Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades Brooklyn Pride Complete “A Gift” My Community Complete “Hard Bop” I Quit Complete “This Isn’t You” Funky Wireless Protocols Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin Stylish Equip a suit style Slack Line Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line Hang Ten Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground Overdrive As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull six or more enemies together simultaneously Home Run! Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium Just Let Go As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together You Know What to Do As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave Soar Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!) Splat Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground A New Adventure Help Howard Resourceful Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts Co-Signing Complete all Tech Stashes You’re Gonna Need Help Complete “Surface Tension” New York, New York Complete all Photo Ops Antidote Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status A New Suit Acquire the Black Suit

