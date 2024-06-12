All new Spider-Man 2 suits coming in big June update

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 released in October last year, allowing fans of the character to swing back to New York City as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Ever since, Insomniac Games has been adding free updates to the title, and now, new suits are finally on their way.

On June 11, the American developer announced eight fresh suits are on their way to Spider-Man 2. Additionally, a few of them are co-created by renowned celebrities from around the world, including Real Madrid and Brazil player Vinícius Júnior. Let’s take a look at the new looks both Peter and Miles will be getting on June 18.

All new suits coming to Spider-Man 2 with June 18 update

Uptown Pride Suit (Miles Morales)

Image via Insomniac Games

Let’s kick things off with the renowned suit from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The Uptown Pride Suit, which features a gold trim, is coming to the latest game from the Web-slingers series. It will also have added colorways for anyone who wants to try different styles: silver trim, black on red, and blue on pink.

Animated Suit (Miles Morales)

Image via Insomniac Games

Staying with Miles Morales, the developer decided to commemorate his Animated Series presence by adding the suit from the show. This time around, it is similar to the classic cartoons and first comics in which he was featured, with black and red being the primary colors.

Into the Spider-Verse (Peter Parker)

Image via Insomniac Games

Miles isn’t the only one receiving a suit from other Spider-Man media. Peter is getting a costume inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse suit. We meet many variants of Peter Parker in the 2018 animated movie, with the original character using a classic red and blue suit with a black spider logo and frames around his eyes.

Last Stand Suit (Peter Parker)

Image via Insomniac Games

First appearing in the Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 2) #58, the Last Stand Suit quickly became a fan-favorite. It was already featured in the first Spidey title from Insomniac Games, and it’s making its much-anticipated return on June 18.

Motorchic Suit (Peter Parker)

Image via Insomniac Games

Now, let’s dive into suits partially designed by different celebrities, starting with the Motorchic suit, which was created with the help of Model Rina Sawayama and KidSuper. It embraces a truly badass look for Peter, who’s wearing a leather outfit packed with spikes. If you want to embrace the bad boy Parker energy from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, this one’s for you.

Fluro Suit (Peter Parker)

Image via Insomniac Games

Formula 1 star Lando Norris is responsible for bringing us the Fluro Suit, which is inspired by racing, with the helmet-like mask being a particular standout. The neon linings on the rest of the suit are reminiscent of global circuits from around the world, introducing an entirely fresh yet brilliant vibe to the character.

Ginga Suit (Miles Morales)

Image via Insomniac Games

While Norris was responsible for giving Parker a new look, when it comes to Miles, this task was partially done by Real Madrid’s Vini Jr. The professional player wrote a terrific love letter to Brazil by introducing the country’s colors on the suit, giving Morales green sleeves, purple lines on legs and shoulders, and yellow elements on the rest of the costume.

Metro Suit (Miles Morales)

Image via Insomniac Games

A fashion designer by the name of KidSuper truly showed his exceptional skills with the Metro Suit for Miles Morales. By wearing a thick white jacket and having a mask reminiscent of Marvel’s Moon Knight, this Miles brings Spidey’s fashion to a new level.

