Category:
World of Warcraft
Spider-Man

New WoW mount looks like it was designed by a Spider-Man villain

Can the Spider-Man come out to play?
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 07:54 am
WoW character riding Algarian Mount in the new continent, Khaz Algar.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The first details about World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 were unveiled over the last few days, giving players a glimpse at the upcoming additions. One of them is a new mount that looks like it was designed by the Spider-Man villain, Green Goblin.

WoW content creator MrGM shared details about WoW‘s 10.2.7 Patch on X (formerly Twitter) on April 10, including the new Pearlescent Goblin Wave Shredder. The mount will be likely obtainable as a reward from the Trading Post, according to MrGM. We think it’ll be a favorite mount for Spider-Man fans, since it looks very similar to the Green Goblin (Norman Osborn)’s Glider.

The Pearlescent Goblin Wave Shredder has two engines on its back, one on each side. They seem to be fueled by a green, glowing power source. Purple and green are the Green Goblin’s main colors, and given the Pearlescent Goblin Wave Shredder’s simple yet fascinating design, it’s easy to imagine the villain himself designing and riding it.

In the comic books, animated series, movies, and games, the Green Goblin often rides his iconic Goblin Glider. Like the WoW mount, it looks a bit like a flying surfboard with engines on the sides, and guns or spikes at the front. While WoW’s Pearlescent Goblin Wave Shredder seems to lack any weaponry and is narrower than Norman Osborn’s ride, the resemblance is uncanny.

At the time of writing, we can’t test it in WoW Dragonflight itself, as it’s not yet available. Patch 10.2.7 doesn’t have a release date at the moment, though we believe it should go live in late spring 2024. Once it does, we’ll make sure to check if it comes with Pumpkin Bombs, or if any Webslingers are hunting it.

Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.