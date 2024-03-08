Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus, explained

If you’ve already completed the riveting campaign of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and want to experience it from the beginning, the New Game Plus feature is exactly what you need. Here’s everything you need to know about the mode and the benefits it brings.

What is New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2?

Relive the moments. Screenshot via Sony on YouTube

Added via an update on March 7, New Game Plus mode lets you play through Spider-Man 2 from the beginning with everything you unlocked in your previous runs carrying over.

Simply put, every suit and abilities you earned while leveling up and progressing through the campaign will be available for you to equip or use when you start New Game Plus mode—even if you’re at level zero.

I’m sure you can tell why New Game Plus was one of the most requested features after Spider-Man 2 launched without it last year. Whether it’s to replay one of your favorite missions or defeat an early enemy with an advanced ability you unlocked later in the campaign, this mode literally lets you play God.

How to unlock and start New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2

What a New Game Plus-eligible save looks like. Screenshot via JorRaptor on YouTube

To unlock New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2, you have to complete the main campaign first. It doesn’t require you to complete side missions; you only need to defeat the final boss of the campaign. Once you complete the campaign, follow these steps to start a New Game Plus:

Check your save slots and you’ll see a message congratulating you for completing the main story. Now, look at your list of saves. The ones with an orange glow are eligible for New Game Plus mode. Use your controller to select the eligible game you want to continue in New Game Plus. Make sure to have an empty slot for New Game Plus, otherwise it will replace the original save you had.

Spider-Man 2’s original level cap was 60, but with New Game Plus, you can level up beyond the previous maximum. Each New Game Plus level up is called an Ultimate Level, and with the new progression, you unlock new Symbiote suit styles. In addition to this, you can upgrade your equipment to feature golden hues, as well as unlocking both perks in a shared Suit Tech slot.

Finally, the update also adds a new Silver trophy for players to collect once they complete the story in New Game Plus.