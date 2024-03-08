Category:
Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus, explained

Once more, with feeling!
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 08:15 am
miles morales and peter parker in spider-man 2
Image via Insomniac

If you’ve already completed the riveting campaign of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and want to experience it from the beginning, the New Game Plus feature is exactly what you need. Here’s everything you need to know about the mode and the benefits it brings. 

Recommended Videos

What is New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2?

A snap from Spider-Man 2's new update trailer
Relive the moments. Screenshot via Sony on YouTube

Added via an update on March 7, New Game Plus mode lets you play through Spider-Man 2 from the beginning with everything you unlocked in your previous runs carrying over. 

Simply put, every suit and abilities you earned while leveling up and progressing through the campaign will be available for you to equip or use when you start New Game Plus mode—even if you’re at level zero. 

I’m sure you can tell why New Game Plus was one of the most requested features after Spider-Man 2 launched without it last year. Whether it’s to replay one of your favorite missions or defeat an early enemy with an advanced ability you unlocked later in the campaign, this mode literally lets you play God. 

How to unlock and start New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2

What a NG+ eligible game looks like in Spider-Man 2
What a New Game Plus-eligible save looks like. Screenshot via JorRaptor on YouTube

To unlock New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2, you have to complete the main campaign first. It doesn’t require you to complete side missions; you only need to defeat the final boss of the campaign. Once you complete the campaign, follow these steps to start a New Game Plus:

  1. Check your save slots and you’ll see a message congratulating you for completing the main story. 
  2. Now, look at your list of saves. The ones with an orange glow are eligible for New Game Plus mode.
  3. Use your controller to select the eligible game you want to continue in New Game Plus. Make sure to have an empty slot for New Game Plus, otherwise it will replace the original save you had.

Spider-Man 2’s original level cap was 60, but with New Game Plus, you can level up beyond the previous maximum. Each New Game Plus level up is called an Ultimate Level, and with the new progression, you unlock new Symbiote suit styles. In addition to this, you can upgrade your equipment to feature golden hues, as well as unlocking both perks in a shared Suit Tech slot.

Finally, the update also adds a new Silver trophy for players to collect once they complete the story in New Game Plus. 

related content
Read Article Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy guide: All PS5 trophies
Peter Parker in the Symbiote suit in Spider-Man 2 using web wings to chase an aerial vehicle.
Category: Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy guide: All PS5 trophies
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 8, 2024
Read Article All Spider-Man 2 Golden Gadgets and how to get them
Spider-Man using the golden webshooters in Spider-Man 2
Category: Spider-Man
Spider-Man
All Spider-Man 2 Golden Gadgets and how to get them
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Mar 7, 2024
Read Article How to use Suit Tech Fusion in Spider-Man 2
A promotional image showing the Fresh N Fly suits in Spider-Man 2.
Category: Spider-Man
Spider-Man
How to use Suit Tech Fusion in Spider-Man 2
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Mar 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy guide: All PS5 trophies
Peter Parker in the Symbiote suit in Spider-Man 2 using web wings to chase an aerial vehicle.
Category: Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy guide: All PS5 trophies
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 8, 2024
Read Article All Spider-Man 2 Golden Gadgets and how to get them
Spider-Man using the golden webshooters in Spider-Man 2
Category: Spider-Man
Spider-Man
All Spider-Man 2 Golden Gadgets and how to get them
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Mar 7, 2024
Read Article How to use Suit Tech Fusion in Spider-Man 2
A promotional image showing the Fresh N Fly suits in Spider-Man 2.
Category: Spider-Man
Spider-Man
How to use Suit Tech Fusion in Spider-Man 2
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Mar 7, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com