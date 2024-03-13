Second leaked trailer from canceled Spider-Man multiplayer game leaves fans wanting more

A second trailer for Insomniac’s canceled multiplayer Spider-Man title has been shared across social media, leaving fans of the franchise clamoring for more.

Recommended Videos

A huge hack in December 2023 lifted the lid on Insomniac’s plans to expand the Spider-Man universe. In the process, Spider-Man: The Great Web was revealed as a multiplayer live service game where players would control several Spider-people while adventuring together in New York.

What might have been… Image via Insomniac

The first leaked trailer for Spider-Man: The Great Web spread like wildfire across social media on March 12, showing multiversal villains and playable characters including Spider-Gwen, and a second trailer has now leaked less than a day later.

Shared on Reddit, the trailer includes a comic-strip teaser shot of Marvel’s Sinister War storyline, which shows villains like Tarantula and Hydro-Man, who are yet to appear in Insomniac’s universe, before a scene depicting five playable Spider-Man characters including Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Gwen, and Scarlet Spider.

The trailer also showcases multiversal travel and a callout for more Spider-people from across the multiverse to unite and join the fight, before finishing with Yuri Lowenthal, Insomniac’s voice actor for Spider-Man, saying “this was your friendly, neighbourhood Spider-Man, signing off”—with his focus now stretched beyond the New York he knows and loves.

Many players online shared a positive sentiment about the trailer, and declared the game “would’ve been cool” and that it was a “shame it got scrapped.” Another joked that “someone at Insomniac must really want to release this game” after yet another leak.

Others hoped elements from the canceled title would be incorporated into the next Insomniac Spider-Man game, with one player saying “a GTA online-esque add-on to Spider-Man 3 could work,” while another said it “doesn’t really feel like the right time” for this game, and instead suggested it could release after the next entry in the series.

Though the concept for a multiplayer Spider-Man game is intriguing, it isn’t surprising the title was cancelled after all the failed attempts in the industry to create a live-service game featuring comic book favorites, with Marvel’s Avengers, Gotham Knights, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League all failing to meet expectations.