Leaked Spider-Man trailer shows canceled multiplayer game, multiversal villains

It looks so good.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 04:32 am
miles morales and peter parker in spider-man 2
Image via Insomniac

Insomniac Games is still feeling the consequences of last year’s data breach, as Spider-Man: The Great Web’s trailer just leaked online. It shows multiple Spider-Men fighting Sinister Six villains and traversing through the multiverse.

Spider-Man: The Great Web is a cancelled multiplayer project from Insomniac where players explore New York in a co-op setting. The leaked trailer from March 12 showcases multiple Web-slingers taking on street level goons and Sinister Six villains like Venom and Doc Ock, then traveling to other alternate universes with portals.

It was supposed to be a live service game with a five-person multiplayer experience, according to Insider Gaming. The trailer itself looks quite polished, which makes the whole situation a bit unfortunate given the game was cancelled by Sony, as revealed by last year’s leaks.

Peter Parker wearing the Anti-Venom suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
No teaming up this time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The multiverse itself isn’t an entirely new concept to Insomniac’s franchise. One of the side missions in Spider-Man 2 revolves around collecting Spider-bots followed by an encounter with Delilah from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse. Peter Parker from Insomniac’s Spider-Man games also makes a cameo in the movie.

“I don’t think I’m going to be enough this time, guys. But together, we just might be,” the trailer’s voiceover says. The video is voiced by Yuri Lowenthal, the actor who played Peter Parker in Insomniac’s Spider-Man games.

With Spider-Man: The Great Web looking that good and still being cancelled, it’s a tough day to be a Spidey fan. Having said that, last year’s leaks also outlined the third game in the series, which is currently in development alongside a Venom title. There could be a slight chance Insomniac Games returns to The Great Web’s development, or tries its hand at a similar multiplayer game. For now, though, we can only dream.

