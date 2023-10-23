Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is full of recognizable names and faces throughout an action-packed story but the cameo of a character called Delilah has raised some question marks.

While other cameos in the game will have lead to “Oh my God” moments, there are a couple that may leave you scratching your head—and Delilah is certainly among them.

Be warned, there are spoilers ahead in this article for players who have not completed all side missions available in New York City.

Who is Delilah in Spider-Man 2?

A strange scene indeed. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Players will only encounter Delilah and the big tease she provides by collecting all Spider-Bots from across New York, which then results in a final destination being triggered where you must head to see a cut scene.

In the scene, Delilah takes all of the collected Spider-Bots away and tells Spider-Man to inform Miguel that it is “finder’s keepers”—a huge tease for Miguel O’Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099.

Spider-Man 2099 was a major character in the Across the Spider-Verse movie and the art style of the scene, and Delilah herself, matches up with that movie perfectly—and there’s a very good reason for this.

Delilah was planned to be a character in Across the Spider-Verse, who worked behind a bar catered to supervillains, but she was later cut from the movie.

While that means she won’t stand out as a recognizable face, it does all but confirm that Insomniac’s Spider-Man series is set in the multiverse that was shown in Across the Spider-Verse and could, potentially, also be part of the MCU’s universe.

Whether these links will be explored further remains to be seen but it’s almost certain that Insomniac has something up their sleeves, having also revealed Cindy Moon at the end of the game.

