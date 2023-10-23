All suits in Spider-Man 2 and how to unlock them

Looking good, Spidey!

Players in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have a heap of suits to unlock for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, allowing you to customize your look as you swing across New York.

A new addition to the Insomniac series is Suit Styles, which provides even greater customization and allows you to mix up the color scheme for some of your favorite suits.

From original creations to replicas from movies and comics, here are all the suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and how to unlock them.

All Peter Parker Spider-Man suits and how to unlock them

Peter Parker has a total of 34 suits to unlock in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, most of which can be unlocked by increasing your player level but must still be crafted.

NameHow to unlockSuit Styles
Advanced Suit 2.0A standard suit that Peter begins the game with.Yes
Black SuitUnlocked through story progression.No
Symbiote SuitUnlocked through story progression.No
Anti-Venom SuitUnlocked through story progression.No
Classic SuitLevel 3Yes
Scarlet III SuitLevel 3Yes
Advanced SuitLevel 3Yes
Kumo SuitLevel 5Yes
Hybrid SuitLevel 6No
Amazing SuitLevel 8No
Amazing 2 SuitLevel 9No
Spider-Man 2099 Black SuitLevel 11Yes
Scarlet Spider SuitLevel 14Yes
Superior SuitLevel 15Yes
Anti-Ock SuitLevel 17Yes
Arachknight SuitLevel 20Yes
Into The Spider-Verse Noir SuitLevel 22No
Homemade SuitLevel 23No
Spider-PunkLevel 26Yes
Secret Wars Civil War SuitLevel 28Yes
In Spider Armor SuitLevel 29Yes
Webbed Black SuitLevel 31No
Webbed SuitLevel 32No
Upgraded Classic SuitLevel 35No
New Blue SuitLevel 38Yes
Upgraded SuitLevel 41No
Stealth SuitLevel 46No
Classic Black SuitLevel 50Yes
Iron Spider SuitLevel 54No
New Red and Blue SuitLevel 58No
Black and Gold SuitLevel 60No
Life Story SuitComplete all EMF Experiments.Yes
Last Hunt SuitComplete all Hunter Bases.Yes
Saving Lives SuitComplete all The Flame MissionsYes
All Miles Morales Spider-Man suits and how to unlock them

Miles Morales has a total of 34 suits to unlock in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the majority of which are unlocked by increasing your level and must be crafted.

Suit NameHow to unlockSuit Styles
Upgraded SuitUnlocked at the start of the game.Yes
Evolved SuitUnlocked through story progression.Yes
Family Business SuitLevel 3Yes
Classic SuitLevel 3Yes
T.R.A.C.K SuitLevel 3Yes
Brooklyn 2099 SuitLevel 7Yes
Sportswear SuitLevel 10Yes
Life Story SuitLevel 12Yes
Miles Morales 2099 SuitLevel 13Yes
Advanced Tech SuitLevel 16Yes
Shadow-Spider SuitLevel 18Yes
Miles Morales 2020 SuitLevel 19Yes
Purple Reign SuitLevel 21Yes
Bodega Cat SuitLevel 24Yes
Forever SuitLevel 25Yes
Homemade SuitLevel 27Yes
Into the Spider-Verse suitLevel 30No
Into the Spider-Verse SB SuitLevel 33No
The End SuitLevel 34Yes
10th Anniversary SuitLevel 36Yes
Programmable Matter SuitLevel 37Yes
S.T.R.I.K.E SuitLevel 39Yes
Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D SuitLevel 40Yes
Great Responsibility SuitLevel 42Yes
Across the Spider-Verse SuitLevel 44No
Crimson Cowl SuitLevel 48Yes
Best There Is SuitLevel 52Yes
Dark Ages SuitLevel 56Yes
Absolute Carnage SuitLevel 60Yes
King in Black SuitComplete all Symbiote Nests.Yes
Boricua SuitComplete the Brooklyn Visions Missions.Yes
Smoke and Mirrors SuitComplete all Mysteriums.Yes
Most Dangerous GameComplete all Hunter Bases.Yes
City Sounds SuitComplete the Cultural Museum Missions.Yes
