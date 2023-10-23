All suits in Spider-Man 2 and how to unlock them

Players in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have a heap of suits to unlock for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, allowing you to customize your look as you swing across New York.
A new addition to the Insomniac series is Suit Styles, which provides even greater customization and allows you to mix up the color scheme for some of your favorite suits.
From original creations to replicas from movies and comics, here are all the suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and how to unlock them.
All Peter Parker Spider-Man suits and how to unlock them
Peter Parker has a total of 34 suits to unlock in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, most of which can be unlocked by increasing your player level but must still be crafted.
|Name
|How to unlock
|Suit Styles
|Advanced Suit 2.0
|A standard suit that Peter begins the game with.
|Yes
|Black Suit
|Unlocked through story progression.
|No
|Symbiote Suit
|Unlocked through story progression.
|No
|Anti-Venom Suit
|Unlocked through story progression.
|No
|Classic Suit
|Level 3
|Yes
|Scarlet III Suit
|Level 3
|Yes
|Advanced Suit
|Level 3
|Yes
|Kumo Suit
|Level 5
|Yes
|Hybrid Suit
|Level 6
|No
|Amazing Suit
|Level 8
|No
|Amazing 2 Suit
|Level 9
|No
|Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit
|Level 11
|Yes
|Scarlet Spider Suit
|Level 14
|Yes
|Superior Suit
|Level 15
|Yes
|Anti-Ock Suit
|Level 17
|Yes
|Arachknight Suit
|Level 20
|Yes
|Into The Spider-Verse Noir Suit
|Level 22
|No
|Homemade Suit
|Level 23
|No
|Spider-Punk
|Level 26
|Yes
|Secret Wars Civil War Suit
|Level 28
|Yes
|In Spider Armor Suit
|Level 29
|Yes
|Webbed Black Suit
|Level 31
|No
|Webbed Suit
|Level 32
|No
|Upgraded Classic Suit
|Level 35
|No
|New Blue Suit
|Level 38
|Yes
|Upgraded Suit
|Level 41
|No
|Stealth Suit
|Level 46
|No
|Classic Black Suit
|Level 50
|Yes
|Iron Spider Suit
|Level 54
|No
|New Red and Blue Suit
|Level 58
|No
|Black and Gold Suit
|Level 60
|No
|Life Story Suit
|Complete all EMF Experiments.
|Yes
|Last Hunt Suit
|Complete all Hunter Bases.
|Yes
|Saving Lives Suit
|Complete all The Flame Missions
|Yes
All Miles Morales Spider-Man suits and how to unlock them
Miles Morales has a total of 34 suits to unlock in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the majority of which are unlocked by increasing your level and must be crafted.
|Suit Name
|How to unlock
|Suit Styles
|Upgraded Suit
|Unlocked at the start of the game.
|Yes
|Evolved Suit
|Unlocked through story progression.
|Yes
|Family Business Suit
|Level 3
|Yes
|Classic Suit
|Level 3
|Yes
|T.R.A.C.K Suit
|Level 3
|Yes
|Brooklyn 2099 Suit
|Level 7
|Yes
|Sportswear Suit
|Level 10
|Yes
|Life Story Suit
|Level 12
|Yes
|Miles Morales 2099 Suit
|Level 13
|Yes
|Advanced Tech Suit
|Level 16
|Yes
|Shadow-Spider Suit
|Level 18
|Yes
|Miles Morales 2020 Suit
|Level 19
|Yes
|Purple Reign Suit
|Level 21
|Yes
|Bodega Cat Suit
|Level 24
|Yes
|Forever Suit
|Level 25
|Yes
|Homemade Suit
|Level 27
|Yes
|Into the Spider-Verse suit
|Level 30
|No
|Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit
|Level 33
|No
|The End Suit
|Level 34
|Yes
|10th Anniversary Suit
|Level 36
|Yes
|Programmable Matter Suit
|Level 37
|Yes
|S.T.R.I.K.E Suit
|Level 39
|Yes
|Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D Suit
|Level 40
|Yes
|Great Responsibility Suit
|Level 42
|Yes
|Across the Spider-Verse Suit
|Level 44
|No
|Crimson Cowl Suit
|Level 48
|Yes
|Best There Is Suit
|Level 52
|Yes
|Dark Ages Suit
|Level 56
|Yes
|Absolute Carnage Suit
|Level 60
|Yes
|King in Black Suit
|Complete all Symbiote Nests.
|Yes
|Boricua Suit
|Complete the Brooklyn Visions Missions.
|Yes
|Smoke and Mirrors Suit
|Complete all Mysteriums.
|Yes
|Most Dangerous Game
|Complete all Hunter Bases.
|Yes
|City Sounds Suit
|Complete the Cultural Museum Missions.
|Yes