All suits in Spider-Man 2 and how to unlock them

Players in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have a heap of suits to unlock for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, allowing you to customize your look as you swing across New York.

A new addition to the Insomniac series is Suit Styles, which provides even greater customization and allows you to mix up the color scheme for some of your favorite suits.

From original creations to replicas from movies and comics, here are all the suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and how to unlock them.

All Peter Parker Spider-Man suits and how to unlock them

Suits to fit your style. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Peter Parker has a total of 34 suits to unlock in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, most of which can be unlocked by increasing your player level but must still be crafted.

Name How to unlock Suit Styles Advanced Suit 2.0 A standard suit that Peter begins the game with. Yes Black Suit Unlocked through story progression. No Symbiote Suit Unlocked through story progression. No Anti-Venom Suit Unlocked through story progression. No Classic Suit Level 3 Yes Scarlet III Suit Level 3 Yes Advanced Suit Level 3 Yes Kumo Suit Level 5 Yes Hybrid Suit Level 6 No Amazing Suit Level 8 No Amazing 2 Suit Level 9 No Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit Level 11 Yes Scarlet Spider Suit Level 14 Yes Superior Suit Level 15 Yes Anti-Ock Suit Level 17 Yes Arachknight Suit Level 20 Yes Into The Spider-Verse Noir Suit Level 22 No Homemade Suit Level 23 No Spider-Punk Level 26 Yes Secret Wars Civil War Suit Level 28 Yes In Spider Armor Suit Level 29 Yes Webbed Black Suit Level 31 No Webbed Suit Level 32 No Upgraded Classic Suit Level 35 No New Blue Suit Level 38 Yes Upgraded Suit Level 41 No Stealth Suit Level 46 No Classic Black Suit Level 50 Yes Iron Spider Suit Level 54 No New Red and Blue Suit Level 58 No Black and Gold Suit Level 60 No Life Story Suit Complete all EMF Experiments. Yes Last Hunt Suit Complete all Hunter Bases. Yes Saving Lives Suit Complete all The Flame Missions Yes

All Miles Morales Spider-Man suits and how to unlock them

Back in black. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Miles Morales has a total of 34 suits to unlock in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the majority of which are unlocked by increasing your level and must be crafted.

Suit Name How to unlock Suit Styles Upgraded Suit Unlocked at the start of the game. Yes Evolved Suit Unlocked through story progression. Yes Family Business Suit Level 3 Yes Classic Suit Level 3 Yes T.R.A.C.K Suit Level 3 Yes Brooklyn 2099 Suit Level 7 Yes Sportswear Suit Level 10 Yes Life Story Suit Level 12 Yes Miles Morales 2099 Suit Level 13 Yes Advanced Tech Suit Level 16 Yes Shadow-Spider Suit Level 18 Yes Miles Morales 2020 Suit Level 19 Yes Purple Reign Suit Level 21 Yes Bodega Cat Suit Level 24 Yes Forever Suit Level 25 Yes Homemade Suit Level 27 Yes Into the Spider-Verse suit Level 30 No Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit Level 33 No The End Suit Level 34 Yes 10th Anniversary Suit Level 36 Yes Programmable Matter Suit Level 37 Yes S.T.R.I.K.E Suit Level 39 Yes Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D Suit Level 40 Yes Great Responsibility Suit Level 42 Yes Across the Spider-Verse Suit Level 44 No Crimson Cowl Suit Level 48 Yes Best There Is Suit Level 52 Yes Dark Ages Suit Level 56 Yes Absolute Carnage Suit Level 60 Yes King in Black Suit Complete all Symbiote Nests. Yes Boricua Suit Complete the Brooklyn Visions Missions. Yes Smoke and Mirrors Suit Complete all Mysteriums. Yes Most Dangerous Game Complete all Hunter Bases. Yes City Sounds Suit Complete the Cultural Museum Missions. Yes

About the author