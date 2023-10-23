Spider-Man 2: How to unlock the Miles Morales 2099 Suit

Miles Morales gets not one, but two 2099-themed suits in Spider-Man 2, with both being super cool, futuristic, and stylish looks for the teenager.

We are going to be looking at the Miles Morales 2099 suit in more detail so you know exactly what parts you need to unlock this awesome cosmetic, as well as what level you will need to be before you can access it.

What is the Miles Morales 2099 suit in Spider-Man 2?

My favorite version of the Miles Morales 2099 suit is the black, pink, and blue version thanks to the Gwen Stacy vibes. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Miles Morales 2099 suit isn’t one that appears in the comic books, but it does appear on a variant comic book cover; the 12th issue of the Miles Morales: Spider-Man volume one book.

Designed by British artist Lee Garbett—who worked with Marvel on Captain Marvel comics—the Miles Morales 2099 suit first appeared in the 2020 standalone game Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The suit gets several different styles in Spider-Man 2, but it doesn’t get the Venom Suppression Resistance mod that it got in the Miles Morales sequel. The unique look of the different color variants more than makes up for it though.

In Spider-Man 2, the initial Miles Morales 2099 suit has the same look that it did in the Miles Morales standalone game, with the classic Miles red and black color scheme. The suit features arm spikes similar to those seen on Miguel O’Hara’s outfit.

Miguel is the Spider-Man from the 2099 comic book universe whose look is the inspiration for all of the 2099-themed suits. The suit has a unique Miles twist to it though.

How to unlock the Miles Morales 2099 suit in Spider-Man 2

With 35 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts, you can unlock the Miles Morales 2099 suit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This particular suit will require two Rare Tech Parts and 35 Tech Parts to unlock, but you won’t be able to craft it until you get to level 13.

Once you are at the right level, and you have the right amount of regular and rare Tech Parts, all you need to do is head to the menu by pressing the touchpad. Navigate to the suits menu by tapping L1 or R1 and then switch to Miles by pressing L2 or R2.

When you are at level 13, the Miles Morales 2099 suit will appear in Miles’s suit menu rather than being silhouetted. As long as you have the right amount of parts, you can then hold the square button to create the suit.

The only tricky part about obtaining this suit is getting your hands on the Rare Tech Parts. This isn’t because they are hard to find, but because you only tend to get a couple at a time when you find them. You only need two to craft this suit though, so it shouldn’t take too long to get a hold of them. The easiest way to find them is to locate the Prowler stashes as Miles, conduct the EMF experiments as Peter, chase down unidentified targets, or find the Hunter stash boxes hidden around the city.

The different styles for the Miles Morales 2099 suit in Spider-Man 2

Mix and match your Miles suit to create different, futuristic looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Much like a fair amount of the other suits, the Miles Morales 2099 suit gets four different color variants. You can navigate there by pressing the X button when you are hovering over the outfit in the suit menu. However, you won’t be able to unlock the style variations unless you spend 15 Tech Parts to do so.

As well as the original red and black variant of the first suit, there is also a black suit with gold trims, a white suit with red and black trims, and a black suit with neon blue and purple trims. It not only looks like something from the Blade Runner movies or the Cyberpunk game, but it also suits Miles’s youthful energy perfectly, though, of course, the other suits are awesome too.

