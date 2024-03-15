All Spider-Man 2 Symbiote Suit Styles and how to get them

The arrival of Spider-Man 2‘s New Game Plus mode allows you to unlock additional content after completing the game the first time. You can expect to unlock more Symbiote Suit Styles, which allow you to customize your appearance when playing as Peter Parker’s Spider-Man.

Unlocking these suit styles won’t be easy. There are three new ones for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Black Suit, the Symbiote Suit, and the Anti-Venom Suit. To unlock them, you need to reach level 60, start playing the game consistently, and focus on grinding experience points, which grant you Ultimate Levels.

How to get all Symbiote Suit Styles in Spider-Man 2

Those Suit Styles don’t come easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you go about unlocking each Symbiote Suit Style in Spider-Man 2 has to do with unlocking Ultimate Levels. These are only available when you reach level 60 and start a New Game Plus version of Spider-Man 2. From this point, your levels turn into Ultimate Levels, and each one unlocks a new suit.

These Ultimate Levels are extraordinarily time-consuming. It takes 40,000 experience points to reach a new Ultimate Level, compared to the previous levels which required 4,000. It’s a huge jump. Some best ways to get Ultimate levels are to play story missions, focus on completing Crime activities, or swing around New York and perform tricks. The tricks method is likely the one that would take you the longest.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you can unlock three alternative suits for each Symbiote Suit. Each one has a different Ultimate Level requirement, and you won’t be able to choose which you unlock as you progress through the game.

All Black Suit styles in Spider-Man 2

There are three alternative costumes for the Black Suit design. Image via Insomniac

You can unlock these three additional costumes for the Black Suit costume in Spider-Man 2. You earn these when you reach Ultimate Levels 1, 4, and 7.

All Symbiote Suit styles in Spider-Man 2

These are a more twisted version of the Black Suit design, as Peter loses himself to the Symbiote. Image via Insomniac

These are the three alternative Symbiote Suit designs you can unlock in Spider-Man 2. These unlock when you reach Ultimate Levels 2, 5, and 8.

All Anti-Venom Suit styles in Spider-Man 2

When Peter gets Mr. Negative’s power, he unlocks the Anti-Venom suit. Image via Insomniac.

These are the three alternative costumes you unlock for the Anti-Venom Suit in Spider-Man 2. You get them when you reach Ultimate Levels 3, 6, and 9.

