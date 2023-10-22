Spider-Man 2: How to unlock the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit

Spider-Man 2099 has always been one of the cooler iterations of the character in terms of both his look and his brooding, mysterious persona, so it is no surprise that a suit based on this version of Spider-Man is available in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, just like it was in the first Spider-Man game.

The Spider-Man 2099 Black suit is unlockable for Peter to wear in Spider-Man 2, but only when you have reached a specific level in the game. You will also need a certain amount of Tech Parts—both regular and rare—to unlock the suit. With this in mind, we are going to be taking a look at exactly what level you need to be and how many Tech Parts you need to gain access to the suit.

What is the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit in Spider-Man 2?

Peter rocks the Miguel booty when he dons the 2099 suit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Spider-Man 2099 suit is based on the futuristic take on the Spider-Man character created in 1992 specifically for the Marvel 2099 series of comic books. The comics are—as the name suggests—a series of stories set in the future.

The Spider-Man 2099 comics feature a Spider-Man by the name of Miguel O’Hara, who receives his powers in a different way than the classic radioactive spider-bite method. O’Hara is a geneticist who attempts to recreate Peter Parker’s spider abilities in other people, though he eventually has an accident that causes his genetic code to alter to the point where he has 50% spider DNA, leading to his spider powers.

Miguel O’Hara has received a surge of popularity as of late after appearing in the post-credits scene of the Into the Spider-Verse animated movie from 2018 and becoming a main character in the 2023 sequel, Across the Spider-Verse.

The Spider-Man 2099 Black suit that is seen in Spider-Man 2 reflects the classic outfit that Miguel O’Hara wears when he gains his spider powers. The suit is blue and red and has a futuristic design in line with the 2099 time period. It was initially a Day of the Dead costume that Miguel modified once he received his powers. The suit also has a slightly menacing look, which comes from the eye-catching spikes that protrude from the arms and the talons that are built into the gloves and boots. These are all features that are included in the Spider-Man 2 version of the suit, giving Peter a more fearsome look when he dons it.

How to unlock the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit in Spider-Man 2?

To unlock the suit, you will need 35 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To unlock the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit for yourself in Spider-Man 2, you need to be at least level 11. If you are completing side missions and tackling various crimes across the city, you can reach level 11 pretty quickly, so don’t worry about having to play for a ridiculously long time to get to the point where you can access the suit. You will also need two Rare Tech Parts along with 35 Tech Parts in order to craft this suit. Rare Tech Parts are a little trickier to find in the game, but they can be obtained in a few different ways, including locating Hunter stashes, finding Prowler stashes as Miles, or performing EMF experiments as Peter.

The different styles of Spider-Man 2099 Black Suits in Spider-Man 2

The style variants for the 2099 suit are all pretty eye-catching. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As with a great deal of the other suits in the game, there are four alternative style variants for the 2099 suit for Peter. These can be unlocked by using an additional 15 Tech Parts. The variants include a black and red color variant along with a black and white variant and a dark blue and light blue version. The dark and light blue version is particularly eye-catching, looking like a neon blue vision that fits right in with the futuristic vibe. The black and white version of the suit gives off a Venom feel but with the inclusion of the awesome talons and arm spikes. It works so well for a Venom-like suit. Petition for Venom to have arm spikes. The black and red suit is also cool, looking like a more fearsome version of Miles’s classic suit.

That is everything that you need to know about how to obtain Peter’s Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit in Spider-Man 2. If you want to do some cosplay as Miguel O’Hara during your time with the game, then this is definitely a suit that you are going to want to sink your claws into (see what I did there?) as soon as you can.

