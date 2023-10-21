Spider-Man 2: How to unlock the Spider-Noir suit from Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man 2 features a huge range of suits that range from other games, comic books, and films in the ever-growing Spider-Man franchise, including suits for both Peter and Miles that are inspired by the Into the Spider-Verse film.

One of the suits for Peter in the game is inspired by Spider-Noir from Into the Spider-Verse, and it is just as awesome as it sounds. With this in mind, let’s check out everything you need to know about the Spider-Noir suit, including what level you need to be to access it and how many Tech Parts and City Tokens you need to have collected to unlock it.

What is the Into the Spider-Verse Spider-Noir suit from Spider-Man 2?

The unique look and movement style make Spider-Noir a particularly striking suit to choose for Peter. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Spider-Man Noir is one of the many versions of Peter Parker in Marvel Comics, this one being from an alternate noir-style universe that takes place in New York during the Great Depression. Spider-Noir’s appearance in Into the Spider-Verse was met with widespread acclaim thanks to his eye-catching black-and-white art style, the hilarious performance from his voice actor Nicholas Cage and the character’s kitschy, 1930s schtick (my personal favorite line from his character is “I like to drink egg creams and I like to fight Nazis”). The suit in the game reflects his look from the movie perfectly, featuring an all-black outfit that includes a cool hat and trench coat.

How to unlock the Into the Spider-Verse Spider-Noir suit in Spider-Man 2

You can unlock the Spider-Noir suit with 4 City Tokens and 50 Tech Parts. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To gain access to this suit, you will need to have reached level 22 in the game. You will also need 50 Tech Parts and 4 City Tokens to hand, as this is what is needed to create the suit. Much like the other suits in the game that are based on specific film costumes, there are no alternative styles for the Spider-Noir suit. It wouldn’t make sense to have other styles for him anyway, as in the film, he doesn’t even know what color is as he is from an entirely black-and-white world (hence why he becomes fixated with a Rubik’s cube).

To equip the suit, press the touchpad on your PlayStation controller and press L1 or R1 to navigate to the suits tab. Next, tap L2 or R2 to scroll to the list of Peter’s suits. When you are level 22, the Spider-Noir suit will no longer be hidden behind a silhouette, so scroll down to it and hold X to craft it with your Tech Parts and City Tokens.

The features of the Into the Spider-Verse Spider-Noir suit in Spider-Man 2

The comic book SFX features makes the game feel even more like a comic book. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Film-style animation feature

The Spider-Noir suit also comes with a comic book-like animation style. When you equip the Spider-Noir suit on Peter, the frame rate of his movement will change drastically to emulate the comic book movement style that is used in the animated film. This is such a cool feature, as it gives Peter a unique look as he swings through the city and beats up bad guys. It truly makes you feel like you are playing a comic book. Not only that, but it also makes you feel like you have become a part of the Into the Spider-Verse movie, too. What’s not to like?

Turning off the film-style animation feature

That being said, the change in frame rate might be a bit jarring for some players, so there is an option to turn off the feature if you so choose. All you need to do if you want to turn off this animation style for Peter’s Spider-Noir suit is go to the main menu and scroll down to the settings option. Navigate down to screen effects, and you will see an option called “film-style animation.” Simply toggle this from on to off to make the Spider-Noir suit animate the same way as the other suits.

Comic book SFX

Another unique feature of the Spider-Noir suit is the comic SFX visual option that is unlocked when you access the suit. This can also be unlocked with Miles’s Into the Spider-Verse suit. This option adds another layer of comic book-like charm to the gameplay if you opt for this suit, including comic book-like text bubbles that appear when you are beating bad guys into the dirt. You’ll also get some fun music playing as you fight, similar to what you might have heard in a Saturday morning Spider-Man cartoon.

Turning the comic book SFX on and off

Unlike the film-style animation option, the comic book SFX feature isn’t automatically activated upon unlocking one of the Spider-Verse suits. You will need to head into the main menu to turn it on. It can be found in the same place as the film-style animation option, that being the settings menu and then the screen effects option. To turn on these comic book effects, toggle the “comic SFX” option from off to on.

You can turn the comic book SFX off or on whenever you want, just like with the film-style animation, so you can continue the rest of the game with these features or just try them out for a little while. I personally adore these features, and while I probably won’t switch on the film-style animation for any other suit other than the Into the Spider-Verse ones, I’m definitely considering keeping the comic SFX on for the rest of the game.

The Spider-Noir suit is one of my favorite suits in the game out of the ones that I have unlocked so far. For fans of the Into the Spider-Verse movie—or the Spider-Noir version of Peter Parker in general—, then this suit is an absolute must to use during your time with Spider-Man 2.

