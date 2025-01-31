Spider-Man 2’s ‘rough’ PC release bombed with negative reviews

The long-awaited PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been met with poor reception from players due to constant bugs and technical issues. The game is currently sitting at “Mixed” on Steam, with fans advising others to avoid the title until it is fixed.

Spider-Man 2 launched on PC on Jan. 30 and was expected to follow up on the success of the previous title’s massively successful port, though that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Only a day after releasing, the game has been getting a ton of negative reception and reviews, with only 55 percent of them being positive. The primary reasons for this massive wave of negativity lies among a sea of technical issues, with one review saying that “to say this is ‘rough’ is an understatement.” Framerate problems, lighting glitches, desync, crashes, and freezes are just some of the problems cited in the game’s Steam reviews, which is unfortunately par for the course in modern game launches, especially ports.

Spider-Man 2 is also seeing only a fraction of the attention compared to the first game on PC. Image via Insomniac Games

But the issues for Spider-Man 2 on PC don’t stop there. According to SteamDB, the first game peaked at some 66,000 players on launch, while the sequel is only getting about a third of that, sitting at 21,000 peak players on a Friday, a day after release. Though the weekend is yet to come and an increase in players is expected, there is not a great chance that the game will triple its player count over the next two days to surpass its predecessor. While the technical issues might have contributed to this, it’s also likely that Sony’s PSN requirements, which locked the game out of 170 countries and territories, also played a part.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was previously nominated for a Game of the Year Award at The Game Awards, which goes to show how a bad port can ruin even the greatest of games.

