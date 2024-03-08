All Spider-Man 2 Golden Gadgets and how to get them

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 encourages players to customize heroes to their liking, given the dozens of suits for Peter and Miles in the base game. Along with a laundry list of other features, the recent New Game Plus update expanded customization by extending it to both heroes’ indispensable gadgets.

These Golden Gadgets add a hefty dose of flair and style, but you’ll have to jump through hoops to get them, including completing the main story once. It takes effort to look beautiful, after all, but the process of unlocking them is straightforward—if a little lengthy.

How to get Golden Gadgets in Spider-Man 2

The web-blinger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get your hands on the Golden Gadgets, the first thing you need to do is complete all of Spider-Man 2‘s main missions. Once the credits roll, you’ll be able to start a New Game Plus run from the save menu, enabling all of those juicy extra features. From here, simply navigate to the Gadgets menu to peruse the wealth of new options available.

The Golden Gadget customizations are added as an additional upgrade at the end of a gadget’s upgrade path, meaning you will also need to purchase every upgrade for a given gadget before you can paint it gold.

This is easier said than done. The upgrades leading up to the final Golden Gadget toggle will require quite a few Tech Parts, and though you’ll more than likely have a few left over from your initial playthrough, those final upgrades are liable to clean you out. Every single one of Spider-Man’s five gadgets is covered—that’s the Web Shooter, Upshot, Web Grabber, Sonic Burst and Ricochet Web. Each of those gadgets’ golden skins will cost you thousands of Tech Parts and dozens of even rarer components, meaning that even rich webslingers will have to break the bank.

If you do decide to put in the work of gathering all those Tech Parts, however, the final result is a fun extra for what’s essentially a victory lap. Every one of your gadgets will have a golden sheen and an eye-catching particle effect when deployed—with the distinct exception of the Web Shooters, which unfortunately do not change visually save for the particle effect. Retexturing every one of the game’s many suits likely would have been too much work for a free update, but even so, it would have been nice to see.

For further customization, don’t forget to tweak your symbiote colors! We can only hope the rumored DLC will introduce an all-gold suit to truly blind your enemies with your wealth.