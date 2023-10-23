All Spider-Man 2 missions, listed

Spider-Man 2 features an entire main story worth of missions as well loads of side content for web slingers to consume. From collectibles to full-on side quests in addition to story missions for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, you won’t ever be bored when exploring New York.

Of course, it always helps to know exactly how far along you are in the story. One of the easiest ways to track that is to look at a list of every mission and see where your current mission falls. This way, you can see exactly how many missions you have to go before reaching the end. It also keeps the rest of the story spoiler-free for you.

The guide below will list every single story mission in Spider-Man 2 so you can see exactly where you are in the plot.

Spider-Man 2 mission list

There are 33 main story missions in Spider-Man 2. This applies to Peter Parker and Miles Morales and only counts the missions that are marked as “Main Story” in the quest log. You won’t see any quests that are started by exploring New York, through the FNSM app, etc.

Surface Tension One Thing at a Time Show Me New York Suit Is Sandy Roll Like We Used To Not On My Watch Amends Healing the World Bad Guys on the Block Make Your Own Choices Master Illusionist A Second Chance Science Buddy Spider-Spy? Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt Funky Good Men The Flames Have Been Lit Stay Positive Wings of My Own New Threads It Chose You Wake Up I’m the Hero Here No Escape Anything Can Be Broken Don’t Be Scared Trouble with Harry This Isn’t You Set Things Right It’s All Connected Finally Free Together

In addition to the main story, there are several other sections of quests you can complete on the side. This includes side stories, FNSM app requests, Prowler Stashes, EMF Experiments, Hunter Blinds and Bases, and Brooklyn Visions quests for Miles Morales. Some of the side content in Spider-Man 2 can’t be accessed until later though, so don’t worry if you feel like you’re running out of things to do within the first few hours.

If you’re trying to find more side content, remember to press R3 when exploring an area, as this will bring up every possible quest and world activity in your area.

