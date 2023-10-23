All Spider-Man 2 missions, listed

There's a lot of content.

Spider-Man 2 features an entire main story worth of missions as well loads of side content for web slingers to consume. From collectibles to full-on side quests in addition to story missions for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, you won’t ever be bored when exploring New York.

Of course, it always helps to know exactly how far along you are in the story. One of the easiest ways to track that is to look at a list of every mission and see where your current mission falls. This way, you can see exactly how many missions you have to go before reaching the end. It also keeps the rest of the story spoiler-free for you.

The guide below will list every single story mission in Spider-Man 2 so you can see exactly where you are in the plot.

Spider-Man 2 mission list

There are 33 main story missions in Spider-Man 2. This applies to Peter Parker and Miles Morales and only counts the missions that are marked as “Main Story” in the quest log. You won’t see any quests that are started by exploring New York, through the FNSM app, etc.

  1. Surface Tension
  2. One Thing at a Time
  3. Show Me New York
  4. Suit Is Sandy
  5. Roll Like We Used To
  6. Not On My Watch
  7. Amends
  8. Healing the World
  9. Bad Guys on the Block
  10. Make Your Own Choices
  11. Master Illusionist
  12. A Second Chance
  13. Science Buddy
  14. Spider-Spy?
  15. Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt
  16. Funky
  17. Good Men
  18. The Flames Have Been Lit
  19. Stay Positive
  20. Wings of My Own
  21. New Threads
  22. It Chose You
  23. Wake Up
  24. I’m the Hero Here
  25. No Escape
  26. Anything Can Be Broken
  27. Don’t Be Scared
  28. Trouble with Harry
  29. This Isn’t You
  30. Set Things Right
  31. It’s All Connected
  32. Finally Free
  33. Together

In addition to the main story, there are several other sections of quests you can complete on the side. This includes side stories, FNSM app requests, Prowler Stashes, EMF Experiments, Hunter Blinds and Bases, and Brooklyn Visions quests for Miles Morales. Some of the side content in Spider-Man 2 can’t be accessed until later though, so don’t worry if you feel like you’re running out of things to do within the first few hours.

If you’re trying to find more side content, remember to press R3 when exploring an area, as this will bring up every possible quest and world activity in your area.

