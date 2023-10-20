You’ll be able to find Tech Parts scattered around New York in Spider-Man 2. In your travels as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, you’ll be able to use these Tech Parts for certain features in your playthrough.

Spider-Man 2 gives players tons of places to explore and enemies to fight, and as you do these gameplay tidbits, you’ll be rewarded. These rewards will keep you coming back for more.

Each reward has its own destination. Things like Tech Parts can be used for the more important parts of your game, and they’re worth collecting.

How to get Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2

Tech Parts for your hard work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tech Parts are relatively easy to come by in Spider-Man 2. You can come across them in four different ways.

Complete Missions

Fight Crime on the streets

Complete extra challenges in fights

Find them on the top of buildings

EMF Experiments, Hunter Blinds, FNSM Requests, and Spider-Bots are guaranteed to give you Tech Parts. When you’re searching, keep an eye on buildings around you. You’ll find blue-lit boxes on top of tall towers and apartment blocks. Once you’ve found them, press Triangle to open them and you’ll be rewarded for your searching efforts.

What do Tech Parts do in Spider-Man 2?

Look to the skies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tech Parts can be used to buy yourself fancy suits in Spider-Man 2. They also help you unlock different abilities and hone your skills.

Depending on what you’re purchasing, you’ll need differing amounts of Tech Parts for your unlocks. Suits usually cost less, whereas abilities and Suit Tech will cost significantly more. This is where tackling every crime you come across on the streets of New York makes sense. But, be careful when you’re spending them, as they can disappear quickly.

