Spider-Man 2: How to unlock the Homemade suit from Spider-Man Homecoming

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is full of incredible Spidey suits, and many of them are directly from the many live-action movies that the wallcrawler starred in.

Tom Holland is arguably the best live-action Spider-Man, and I say arguable because saying that always causes an argument. Many people believe Tobey Maguire, the original, is the best. And there’s a growing camp that believes Andrew Garfield did the best job, especially after his performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fans of Holland’s Spidey can rejoice because there are several of his suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, including the makeshift “Homemade” suit from Spider-Man Homecoming.

It’s a key suit in Holland’s Spidey history because he wore basically nothing but pajamas while saving the day and taking down the Vulture in that movie, proving that he didn’t need Tony Stark’s tech to be the hero.

Here’s how to get the Tom Holland Homecoming suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

How to get the Spider-Man Homecoming suit in Spider-Man 2

It has a price. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Homemade suit from Spider-Man Homecoming is unlocked by leveling up and then crafting it by using materials you get by playing the game. I was able to unlock the suit for usage after several hours of playtime, a good amount of time into the story.

Spider-Man 2 Homemade suit

Time to fight Michael Keaton. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlock requirement: Level 23

Level 23 Crafting cost: 50 Tech Parts, three City Tokens

It’s going to take some time to reach level 23, so just enjoy the game’s story an open world until then. Once you do, however, you should have plenty of the crafting materials needed to craft the suit and equip it in-game.

Here’s what you’ll need and how to get them.

How to get Tech Parts

Tech Parts are quite common as a reward for completing various activities in the game, such as fighting random crimes, completing requests in the FNSM app, Hunter Blinds, and EMF Experiments. Most unlocks in the game require Tech Parts, so save them up once you’re around level 23 if you want the suit.

How to get City Tokens

City Tokens can be found by completing other different activities in Spider-Man 2. Activities like side quests, Photo Ops, and Marko’s Memories will reward you with City Tokens, which are also used to unlock multiple kinds of items in the game. Always keep your eyes open and on the minimap while swinging to find these activities to get your token count up.

