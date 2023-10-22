Spider-Man 2: How to unlock the Classic Black suit

It is no secret players love unlocking suits to give Spider-Man a more personal touch. Luckily, one of the most fun features of Spider-Man 2 is its superabundance of colorful and flamboyant costumes. But for those players who enjoy a more subtle and vintage look, the Classic Black suit is the one.

In the annals of comic book history, few items resonate, like Spider-Man’s classic black suit. First appearing in the 1984 Marvel comic The Amazing Spider-Man #252, the iconic attire marked a significant departure from the web-slinger’s traditional red and blue gear, introducing a darker era both in style and narrative.

What is The Classic Black suit in Spider-Man 2?

The Classic Black suit has a streamlined design and is overall more compact than the Symbiote suit. While it is true the symbiote version offers a more organic, textured, and somewhat intimidating appearance, reflecting the character’s internal struggles, the classic black suit is undeniably ingrained in Spider-Man history.

It symbolizes a specific era of change in the character and a shift in the narrative. The simplicity of the suit’s design, devoid of the extraneous details in the symbiote, captivates fans and sparks nostalgia for a pivotal plot point in the original Spider-Man comics. This is probably why the suit is not available to Miles Morales, as it is too specific to Parker’s journey.

As an additional differential detail, the suit contrasts with the symbiote by shooting out conventional spider webs instead of black tendrils.

How to unlock The Classic Black suit in Spider-Man 2?

The sleek, classic black look can be obtained once you’ve progressed in the main storyline. To unlock this suit, you must reach level 50 and have passed the ‘Good Men’ mission. Additionally, assembling the suit requires 100 Tech Parts and two Rare Tech Parts.

To wear the suit, you need to enter the menu window by hitting the touchpad on your PlayStation controller, then use L1 or R1 to reach the customization section. After that, use L2 and R2 to browse through the ensemble. Select the suit and maintain pressure on X to utilize your Tech Parts and Rare Tech Parts for its creation.

Like other costumes, there are a few additional colors. But, let’s be honest, none compare to the iconic black and white.

