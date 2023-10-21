Is Green Goblin in Spider-Man 2? – Answered

Spider-Man has some of the most iconic villains in comic book history in his rogue’s gallery, with Green Goblin being the most recognizable. Given Sandman, Venom, and Kraven are all set to appear in Spider-Man 2, many fans are wondering if Green Goblin will make an appearance as well.

Spider-Man 2 is finally here, following up on Insomniac Games’ 2018 superhero hit. Now featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as playable Spider-Men, the New York defenders have new foes to face. If you want to know whether you’ll be squaring off against the Green Goblin in Spider-Man 2, here’s what you need to know. Be warned, though, as massive spoilers are ahead.

Will Green Goblin be in Spider-Man 2?

Norman is ready to go to even more drastic measures to save his son. Image via Insomniac

The Green Goblin is teased at the end of Spider-Man 2, but his name or iconic costume don’t actually appear. Instead, it is revealed that Harry Osborn was not actually in Europe during the events of the original Insomniac Spider-Man game, but instead receiving treatment for a terminal illness.

In Spider-Man 2, Harry uses the symbiote to treat his illness and eventually transforms into the monstrous Venom. The Osborn heir eventually loses his Venom suit to Spider-Man and is left in an even worse state than before.

At the end of Spider-Man 2, Norman Osborn orders scientists to bring his son the ominous G-Serum. We’re speculating this is a version of the Oz formula that resulted in the creation of the Green Goblin. If this is the case, it perfectly tees up Green Goblin to be the central antagonist of the next Spider-Man game.

In previous films and comics, both Norman and Harry Osborn held the Green Goblin mantle, and it is unclear which of the Osborns might be Green Goblin next. Though it is heavily implied that Harry Osborn will become Green Goblin after taking the G-Serum, Norman has already acted as an antagonist for much of Spider-Man 2. No matter which Osborn dons the mask, potentially both, we should expect to see more from the Green Goblin soon.

