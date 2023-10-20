The black symbiote suit is one of the most iconic looks for Spider-Man in his appearances in Marvel Comics. The suit was a precursor to the legendary introduction of Spider-Man’s deadliest enemy, Venom. And with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 out on PlayStation 5, players can wear the legendary spider suit.

But how can you unlock the black symbiote suit for Peter Parker? While there are some specific conditions you need to fulfill to get it, doing so isn’t as difficult as you might think. And don’t worry, we won’t spoil anything related to the story for you.

Here’s how you can unlock the iconic symbiote suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2!

How to unlock the symbiote suit in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man in his black symbiote suit looks intimidating. Image by Insomniac Games.

Getting the symbiote suit is as easy as progressing through the main story. You’ll have to play through a number of missions in order to reach the point where you can unlock it for Peter Parker. You cannot use the symbiote suit with Miles Morales, he has his own series of suits that doesn’t include it.

Without giving any spoilers of the plot, you’ll have to play through the main story missions up to the point where you open up the mission “Good Men” with Peter Parker. This will give you the opportunity to unlock the symbiote suit when you complete the mission. Doing so comes with a few other perks as well. You have to finish the mission to be able to use the suit when you want to finish up other activities around New York City.

During later portions of the main story, there is a point when you won’t have access to the symbiote suit. After completing the main story, however, you’ll be able to reequip the symbiote suit to roam around the city with.

What does the symbiote suit give you in Spider-Man 2?

Peter uses the symbiote’s abilities on his enemies. Image by Insomniac Games.

When you finally unlock the symbiote suit and can wear it, you also open up a new group of abilities for Peter Parker. In the Abilities tab, the left side of Peter’s abilities will be open. You can spend skill points to unlock an additional 10 abilities which pertain to the use of the symbiote.

You cannot spend skill points on symbiote suit abilities beforehand, even if you have points available early on. Likewise, you need to have the suit unlocked first to use them.

Peter gains access to new attacks and defense options through the symbiote suit. His attacks are stronger and can affect a decent-sized area that can be helpful against groups of enemies. All the new abilities from the symbiote suit can be used by holding down the L1 button and a corresponding button after unlocking them.

About the author