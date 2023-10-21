Spider-Man 2: How to unlock the Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit

The Andrew Garfield Amazing Spider-Man movies are often considered underrated by Spidey fans, which is why it’s so heartwarming to see the surge in appreciation for Garfield’s take on Peter Parker over the last few years.

His appearance in the Spider-Man: No Way Home film—alongside current Spider-Man Tom Holland and the 2000s Spider-Man Tobey Maguire—was a great way to incorporate his character into the new films. Now, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also pays homage to Garfield with two unlockable outfits: The “Amazing” and “Amazing 2” suits.

These suits have been requested by fans since the first Spider-Man game back in 2018, so fans were elated to hear they’d finally be able to swing around New York dressed as Andrew Garfield’s Spidey. We’ll explain exactly what you need to do to unlock the Amazing 2 suit, including how many Tech Parts and City Tokens you need and what level you need to be.

What is the Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit in Spider-Man 2?

Take a deep dive as Andrew Garfield’s Spidey. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As mentioned above, this suit is based on Andrew Garfield’s take on the character from the 2014 movie. The film didn’t get a whole lot of love when it first released, with mixed reviews and a low performance at the box office, especially for a Spider-Man movie. This led to the planned sequels and spin-offs of Garfield’s Spider-Man films being canceled.

In 2021, Garfield returned to the role in the Spider-Man No Way Home film, which opened up a whole new wave of appreciation for his take on Peter Parker, leading to fans clamoring for an Amazing Spider-Man suit in the Insomniac games.

The Amazing 2 suit in Spider-Man 2 features the design that Garfield wore in the sequel film, with a dark shade of blue and a spider emblem with long legs. The suit has a more classical look than the Amazing suit—based on the first The Amazing Spider-Man movie—though it’s definitely recognizable for those who remember the film well.

How to unlock the Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit in Spider-Man 2

You only need to be level 9 to access the Amazing 2 suit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Amazing 2 suit is available relatively early on, and you only need to reach level 9 to access it. You don’t need too many components to craft it either. You can craft the suit with just one City Token and 35 Tech Parts. There are no alternative styles for this suit, though, as it has a specific film-based design.

It’s easy to say that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was one of the worst-received Spider-Man movies, but in spite of that, no one can deny that Andrew Garfield put in one hell of a performance as Peter Parker in all three films where he played the character.

It’s not surprising his Spider-Man is more popular years later, even if the films themselves still aren’t favored. With this in mind, if you’re a fan of Garfield’s Peter Parker—or even the The Amazing Spider-Man films as a whole—this is definitely the suit you’ll want to unlock and wear while you’re swinging around New York in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

