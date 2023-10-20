How to change suits in Spider-Man 2

There's quite a few to choose from.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ups the ante in the Spider-Verse in just about every way.

The game now has two main protagonists, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, and enough villains to keep them both busy for several months in Insomniac Games’ beautiful recreation of Marvel’s Manhattan.

But the game has also increased the excitement with a massive number of different suits for the Spider-Men to wear. Both Peter and Miles have their own unique styles and personalities, and so, too, they have a wide variety of suits to wear and change instantly in the menus.

With such an array of awesome suits to wear in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there’s no shortage of choice. But the option to swap suits may not be too easy to find at first.

Here’s how you change suits in Spider-Man 2.

How to change suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, explained

They did it, they did the thing! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t change suits right away in Spider-Man 2. It’s something that’s unlocked while progressing through the story.

Around the main story mission “Show Me New York,” while playing as Peter, he will complain about his suit being full of sand. At this point, a marker will direct you to where he can change his suit.

The backup suit will be found on a rooftop in Downtown Queens, as shown in the image below.

Here’s where you’ll be directed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once this is completed, a cutscene will play and unlock the Suits tab in the game’s touchpad menu. Here, you can change suits for both Peter and Miles, unlock new suits, and craft suits using Tech Parts and City Tokens. These currencies are earned by playing the game and doing side quests.

Other suits require Hero Tokens and Rare Tech parts, and those are found by completing specific objectives in the later stages of the game.

This is a personal favorite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can even craft different styles for individual suits, offering up an amazing amount of customization for both Spider-Men. These are color palette swaps, for the most part, but still look absolutely awesome.

The hardest part will be choosing which suit and color combo to use for Peter and Miles because there are a large number of suits in the game. And with some suits having four color options, that multiplies the amount of choices quite a bit.

Look at the colors! Screenshot by Dot Esports So bad-ass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At launch, Peter and Miles both have 35 suits each to unlock and use, bringing the grand total of base suits to 70. But with color swaps, there’s way more, and the game will likely add more free suits over time, and potentially even more with DLC content.

