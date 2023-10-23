Spider-Man 2: How to unlock the City Sounds suit

The City Sounds costume in Spider-Man 2 is an old-fashioned style that is a reflection of Harlem, its proud heritage, history, and music. It can be unlocked by completing a short side quest with Miles Morales in the heart of Harlem.

What is the City Sounds suit in Spider-Man 2?

One lesser-known yet impressive costume stands out as new and yet old-school. The City Sounds variant for Miles Morales is distinctive in its style, paying homage to a bygone era of New York. Equipped with a hat, flannel, and sweater vest, the City Sounds costume gives Miles a totally different type of mood.

The outfit completely breaks away from fan expectations, who are used to his youthful outfits with hoodies and Jordan sneakers.

It’s basically not even a suit, and it’s awesome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to unlock the City Sounds suit in Spider-Man 2

Unlocking the suit isn’t as straightforward as other suits that simply require to follow the storyline and level up. It involves a side quest called the Cultural Museum mission, a narrative rich in Harlem heritage only accessible to Miles.

While on the campaign, keep your senses sharpened for the mission trigger. The alarm for a museum in Harlem seems to have gone offline. When Spider-Man happens to swing by to check it out, the robbery is already well on its way. The following will embroil our hero in a quest to recover lost musical instruments, whose value goes beyond just the monetary.

Miles won’t be able to save all of the instruments during the robbery. Shortly after, he is called by Rio to meet her in Harlem, which will launch the sidequests for the remaining instruments. The missions aren’t too long and are both kept within the borough of Harlem. Be on the lookout for the trumpet symbol on the map.

After defeating the bad guys and collecting the missing items, Spider-Man is back at the Cultural Museum. Once there, he gets to explore the rich history of Harlem by appreciating the local art pieces and talking to various characters.

To conclude, Miles needs to find his mother Rio, who is waiting at the museum’s rear end. Her presence anchors the experience, offering a cutscene that’s more than just another visual—it’s a narrative tying together themes of family, history, and identity.

After that heartwarming experience, the mission will be over and the City Sounds suit materializes in your collection. The costume is a wearable emblem, a symbol of community, rhythm, and the unbreakable bond between a hero and his city. The side quest for the City Sounds suit is a reminder that sometimes, the true rewards lie off the normal path, and in the heart of the community Miles has vowed to protect.

