Spider-Man 2: How to unlock the Bodega cat suit

Fans of the Miles Morales standalone PlayStation title are sure to remember the Bodega cat suit. This adorable outfit let Miles bring a cuddly cat companion with him on his web-slinging adventures. The cat—also known by his professional title, Spider-Cat—sits in Miles’s backpack, and whilst he doesn’t have any special abilities, his presence alone was more than enough to make him a hugely popular addition to the game.

Those who were enraptured by Spider-Cat in Miles Morales will be happy to know that the fluffy feline makes his glorious return to the world of Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man in the sequel, with the Bodega cat suit.

What is the Bodega cat suit in Spider-Man 2?

You will have reach level 24 to unlock the Bodega cat suit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Bodega cat suit combines the Bodega training sweater that Peter Parker wore in the Ultimate Spider-Man number 40 comic book with the cute and cuddly Spider-Cat, who made his debut in the Spider-Island: I Love New York City number one comic.

When you have unlocked the suit in Spider-Man 2, Spider-Cat will pop his head out of Miles’s backpack and occasionally try to paw at his head—so business as usual for your everyday cat. Spider-Cat is basically an extra cosmetic added to Miles’s outfit. He will stay in Miles’s backpack no matter what, so you don’t have to worry about him falling out while you’re swinging through the city or beating up bad guys.

How to unlock the Bodega cat suit in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Cat and Miles are friendship goals. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As with many unlockable suits, you’ll need a certain number of Tech Parts and City Tokens to unlock it. You’ll also only be able to unlock the Bodega cat suit once you reach level 24. When you reach that level, you will need to spend 4 City Tokens and 50 Tech Parts to unlock it.

Once you have unlocked the suit, you can craft three extra styles for an additional 25 Tech Parts each. These extra styles are color variations for Miles’s hoodie and shoes, with blue, green, and black options becoming available along with the standard red hoodie. Whilst Spider-Cat’s ginger fur will remain the same, his mask changes color. In the red and blue hoodie styles, Spider-Cat has a red mask with a black trim. With the green and black hoodie styles, he dons a black mask with a red trim.

To unlock the Bodega cat suit, press the touchpad on your PlayStation controller and tap R1 or L1 to select the suit menu. Press L2 or R2 to navigate to Miles’s suit options. Scroll down to the Bodega Cat suit, which will be visible, rather than a silhouette, once you have reached level 24. Simply hold down the X button and the 50 Tech Parts will be removed from your inventory to unlock the suit.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock the Bodega cat suit. Now, all that’s left for you to do is level up, unlock the outfit, and get out there to save the city with your kitty bestie in your backpack.

