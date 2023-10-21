Spider-Man 2: How to unlock the Forever (Black Panther) suit

With over 60 suits in Spider-Man 2 for our two favorite web-slingers, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, it’s easy to change them all the time. But, the developers also included a suit, which is a nod towards another renowned Marvel character, Black Panther.

One of the two Spider-Men in the game, Miles, has the option to unlock a suit called Forever, which looks very much like T’Challa’s primary Black Panther suit. However, it has a large spider emblem in the middle of Morales’ chest. For the fans of the Marvel character, it’s a perfect opportunity to style a great Wakandan fit in New York City.

Black Panther is one of the more tenured superheroes in the Marvel comics, though it was only introduced to wider audiences in 2016. Late Chadwick Boseman played the character, first appearing in Captain America: Civil War.

The suit has a few different variations as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With so many suits in the game, some stand out over others, and Black Panther’s Forever suit is definitely one of them. Here’s how you can get it.

How to unlock the Forever Black Panther suit in Spider-Man 2?

To get the Forever Black Panther suit in Spider-Man 2, players need to reach level 26. Then, the suit will automatically become available to unlock from your menu. Naturally, you will have to spend some parts to get them, but if you’re regularly doing side errands and quests, you should have no issues in that regard.

Miles’ Forever suit isn’t the only Marvel-inspired ones for NYC’s favorite superhero. Players may also unlock a Wolverine-inspired suit called “Best There Is,” which becomes available at level 52.

