Spider-Man 2: How to unlock the Boricua suit

In Spider-Man 2, both Peter and Miles are shown trying to juggle their everyday lives and relationships with their hero work, but Miles also has to throw his education at the Brooklyn Visions Academy into the mix as well. When he’s not fighting crime or studying, Miles has the opportunity to help some of his fellow students around the school campus, and doing so will lead to the reward of a new suit.

It is called the Boricua suit, and it is a sleek and stylish look for Miles that emphasizes his pride in his cultural heritage. We are going to be looking at how to unlock the Boricua suit in Spider-Man 2, as well as the various styles that can be crafted for it.

What is the Boricua suit in Spider-Man 2?

The suit even features stars on the palms of the gloves and soles of the boots. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Boricua suit perfectly reflects Miles’s half-Puerto Rican heritage—on his mother’s side—as it features the Puerto Rican flag displayed across his chest. Its minimalist nature, coupled with with the eye-popping inclusion of the flag, makes it a particularly fashionable choice for when you’re web-slinging around New York as Miles.

How to unlock the Boricua suit in Spider-Man 2

Complete the BV Academy side missions to unlock the suit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To unlock this suit, you will need to complete all of the Brooklyn Visions Academy side missions in the game. These missions are only available whilst playing as Miles, and you can access them by heading over to the school campus and talking to the kids there. The students that you need to talk to in order to begin the missions will be marked on the map with a specific blue and yellow pointed marker representing the school’s signature colors.

The Brooklyn Visions Academy side missions

There is one main mission and three side missions in the BV collection of quests, starting with the BV Club Fair quest, where Miles attends the Club Fair at the school only to hear that Ms Ferguson—one of his teachers—is missing. After tracking her down and discovering that she has been kidnapped by criminals, Miles will fight the bad guys and return Ms Ferguson to the school safely.

Once this is complete, the other BV missions will become available. There is no specific order in which they need to be completed, so just go through them one at a time. The missions in question are as follows:

Senior Prank: Miles has to solve a series of puzzles to get the beloved BV mascot back from the rival Midtown school.

Miles has to solve a series of puzzles to get the beloved BV mascot back from the rival Midtown school. Homecoming: This mission is centered around Miles helping a lovesick boy ask his boyfriend to the homecoming dance.

This mission is centered around Miles helping a lovesick boy ask his boyfriend to the homecoming dance. Lights, Camera, Action: Miles becomes a photographer of sorts in this mission, taking pictures of the campus and various locations around the school for a recruitment video. The mission ends with Miles having to follow a camera drone around the school, though you will have to avoid touching the ground when you do so or the mission will fail.

When you have finished these three missions, you will then get a prompt for a quest called The Gift. Follow the marker on the map for this mission, and you will arrive on a rooftop found next to one of the school’s gardens. You’ll find a display table with a box, balloons, hand-drawn posters, and even a cute Spider-Man plushie. Open the box, and you will find that the students at Brooklyn Visions Academy have created a sweet gift to thank you for all your help. The gift in question is the Boricua suit, and after you have taken it from the box, it will then be unlocked and available for you to wear anytime when playing as Miles.

Not only do you get the suit, but once you have collected your gift from the students, you will also receive 160 Tech Parts, 15 City Tokens, and 1,200 XP. Your good deeds have truly been appreciated by the kids at the school, and you can now bask in the glory of your hard-earned rewards.

Unlocking the different suit styles for the Boricua suit in Spider-Man 2

You can also pick from red, white or blue as well as the standard black for the Boricua suit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You don’t have to fork over any Tech Parts, City Tokens, or Hero Tokens for the Boricua suit, seeing as it is a gift, but if you want to unlock the different styles for the suit, then you will need to pay out two City Tokens and 25 Tech Parts. Along with the classic black Boricua suit with the Puerto Rican flag emblazoned on it, you can also get a blue suit, a red suit, or a white suit with the flag decoration if you unlock these additional styles.

So that is everything that you need to know about how to obtain the Boricua suit for Miles in Spider-Man 2. The outfit is one of the sleeker ones for Miles in the game, but it is also a suit that allows his character to display his mixed heritage and cultural history with pride, so what’s not to like?

About the author