Spider-Man 2: How to complete the mirror puzzles in Senior Prank

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is chock-full side missions, and one will have you piloting Miles as he solves some mirror puzzles in the Senior Prank mission.

For Miles, his side missions tend to revolve around his school—Brooklyn Visions Academy— and the students that go there, as he uses his superpowers to help out his fellow kids with their problems.

In Senior Prank, a prank by Brooklyn Visions’s rival school, Midtown, has led to the kidnapping of Lance. Who is Lance, you might ask? Well, the mission keeps it a secret up until the end, but I’m going to give it away to you now.

Lance has been kidnapped, and it’s up to Miles to save him. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Lance is the Brooklyn Visions lion mascot, and the Midtown kids have taken the Lance costume and set up an extremely elaborate series of clues and puzzles intended to challenge the intelligence of the BV kids. Fellow student Travis enlists the help of Spider-Man to get Lance back before the big game, so it’s up to you to follow the clues and solve the puzzles set up by the Midtown students to get the school’s prized lion mascot back.

How to complete the Senior Prank mirror puzzles in Spider-Man 2

After speaking to Travis and the other BV kids to begin the side mission, Miles will speak with Hailey on the phone to decipher where it is he needs to go. A marker will appear on the map directing you to the first location on a nearby rooftop, so head over there, and you will see a purple beam of UV light being projected. The aim of all the mirror puzzles that you will need to complete in this side mission is to use the mirrors in the area to direct the UV beam to the murals on the walls, as this will unveil a clue to your next destination.

Keep in mind that you cannot move the light beam at any point with these puzzles. Instead, you will need to turn the mirrors in the area by pulling on them with your web shooters. Follow the beam to the mirror that it is pointing to, and then redirect the light by yanking on the mirror. Mirrors are either stuck in one place and able to be rotated by pulling on their base, or placed on top of a cart that can be moved.

Senior Prank Mirror Puzzle 1

You will find this odd setup when you get to the first location. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In the first puzzle, keep following the beam and moving the mirrors accordingly until you get to a crate. The crate is blocking the beam’s path, so destroy it to allow the beam to pass through and reach the next mirror.

Break the crate so the beam can continue on to the mirror. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The final mirror for the first puzzle is on a cart, so pull it into the correct place and a clue should appear on the mural on the wall. The clue is a message that reads, “We BIPOC artists are birds of a feather. To find the next clue, allaband together.” That’s the first puzzle done, so after another conversation with Hailey to find the next location, it will be marked on the map for you.

Senior Prank Mirror Puzzle 2

Use L1 and R1 to rotate the mirror bases accordingly. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The next puzzle is found in a small, contained area with various murals painted on the walls. It looks a bit like a mini labyrinth at first, but don’t worry, as it is rather simple to figure out once you get the hang of it. Turn the UV light beam so that it is directed towards the mirror on the opposite side, and continue following the beam as it goes.

A cart will be blocking the way, so move it with your web shooter and then continue following the beam. You will eventually come to a mirror that has a purple base (more on those later) which you can rotate until the light continues on its path. You will need to move a few more carts and adjust more purple-based mirrors to get the light beam to its destination, but when you do, the next clue will appear on another wall mural.

When the light reaches the murals, you will receive a message as a clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The clue reads, “Competition is stiff, but your tactics are stale. The greatest in the region shall soon prevail.” This all seems like a lot of effort from the Midtown kids, but hey, at least they have a hobby. After more help from Hailey—who is a lifesaver when it comes to deciphering these cryptic and slightly pretentious messages—the final destination with the last mirror puzzle will be marked on your map, so get your webs ready and head over to the final rooftop.

Senior Prank Mirror Puzzle 3

Go to the purple mirror and choose which color path you want to complete first by rotating it either left or right. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The last puzzle that you will need to complete to find Lance is a little bit trickier, as there are two alternate paths that have to be solved to find the last clue. There is a red path and a blue path, both of which have different routes. There are also separate mirrors for the red and blue paths, but it is easy to tell which mirrors are meant for which path thanks to the color of the mirror bases scattered across the two rooftops. Red mirrors are for the red path, blue mirrors are for the blue path, and purple mirrors can be used for both the red and the blue paths (because red and blue together make purple. I see what you did there, Midtown).

You’ll get the first part of the message when you have completed either the red or blue path. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can start with either the red or the blue, so when you are ready to solve the puzzle, head to the purple mirror between the red and blue Midtown banners. Rotate the purple mirror either left or right, depending on which color path you want to tackle first. No matter which path you choose, you will be taken down to the lower level. Continue following the UV light beam and yanking the mirrors and carts appropriately as you go. When following the blue path, you will need to break a crate at some point, but other than that the paths are quite similar and easy to follow.

The second part of the message appears when both paths are complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you get to the end of both paths, adjust the last mirror to aim at the mural on the wall, and you will get the final message. This message isn’t a clue; it is instead an address that will lead you to where Lance is being held by the Midtown kids. The address is 1121 Main Street, so as soon as you have solved the puzzle and have both parts of the address, the location will appear on your map. With the puzzles complete and the kidnap address in hand, head over there to rescue Lance the Lion.

Rescuing Lance in the Spider-Man 2 Senior Prank side mission

Lance has been a little bit roughed up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you get to the rooftop of the Main Street address, you will see some shutters that you need to open to get to Lance. There is a circular control next to the shutter doors, so all you have to do is press L1 and R1 to attach your webs to it and spin the control to open the door. You will be met with a group of Midtown kids who are surrounding the Lance costume, which is sat in the middle of them on a chair.

The kids will complain that the Brooklyn Visions students clearly cheated by enlisting the help of Spider-Man to solve their puzzles, but frankly, who else really has the time to go through all of that for the sake of a lion costume? No one in their right mind, at least. No offense, Miles.

Swing Lance back to campus. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Midtowners will reluctantly let Miles take Lance back to Brooklyn Visions due to his successful completion of the puzzles. Press the triangle button to pick up the Lance costume and start swinging your way back to the school. The mission marker will direct you back to Travis, who will be very grateful for your help. He’ll also immediately don the Lance costume and start putting on a bit of a dancing show, despite Miles’s advice to perhaps wash the suit first due to the dust he has accumulated in his travels. You do you, Travis.

Lance finally returns home. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

All in all, the mirror puzzles are a pretty simple series of puzzles to complete, though if you don’t have a particularly logical brain—like myself—it might take you a minute or two to connect the dots and get the light beam pointing in the right direction.

I found that I got a better idea of which mirror the light beam needed to be directed to next by getting a look at the puzzle from high ground. It’s easy to do so whenever you please in this game, thanks to those impressive Spidey powers. Take your time to think it over beforehand, and you’ll have no problem finishing the mirror puzzle in Miles’s Senior Prank side mission from Spider-Man 2.

