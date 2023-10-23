Top 10 Spider-Man suits in Spider-Man 2

For fans of comic books and those looking to one-up every Spider-Man 2 costume at their next cosplay event, look no further. I’ve got the 10 best Spider-Man 2 suits, and there is no argument, except for mine of course.

There is a rich and diverse selection of suits to choose from, and in Spider-Man 2, you can wear every single one of them. The long-standing history of Spider-Man allows gamers to sport dozens of different attires and their variations.

While you’re one-on-one against Kraven, you can wear 2012’s Amazing Spider-Man attire and feel as if you were Andrew Garfield himself. Or you can wear the OG Spider-Man 3’s black suit and dance like nobody is watching.

But before we start, I’ll preface: If you’re not a fan of my selection, go make your own list.

Top 10 Spider-Man 2 Suits

10) Spider-Punk

Not a bad pick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spider-Punk dons a denim jacket and sports spikes straight down the center of his scalp. This iconic attire is owned by Hobie Brown in Across the Spider-verse, and it’s well worth a mention on this list.

9) Webbed Black Suit

Tobey would be proud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Webbed Black suit in Spider-Man 2 is an excellent callback to Peter Parker’s emo phase in the third Sam Raimi web-slinging film. How could this not get put on the list?

8) Miles Morales 2020 Suit

So futuristic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Daft Punk-esque attire is a must-purchase. While you may look like a futuristic Thriller backup dancer, its variations are so bad that they’re good.

7) Scarlet Spider Suit

Ben’s looking slick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The classic Scarlet Spider suit grabs your attention immediately and for good reason. This attire is menacing and any symbiote would likely shake in their gross, alien boots as you swing in to save the day.

6) Kumo Suit

It’s almost too good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kumo suit isn’t only colorful but badass. Its blue version is my personal favorite, but if you’re looking to swing in style, the red and black attire is also a strong choice.

5) Sportswear Suit

Got to stay warm in those late-night swings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sportswear suit prepares you for those chilly swings across Central Park. Each variation is awesome in its own way and you absolutely can’t go wrong with this outfit.

4) Into the Spider-verse Suit

It’s a classic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’m a fan of the movies, what of it? This outfit is slick, with strong red and black colors bringing out the whites of Miles’ eyes.

3) Spider-Man 2099 Suit

An obvious choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The barbs sticking out from Peter’s forearms look incredible. The blue and red colors, paired with the sharp face and chest pattern make this one of the best in the collection.

2) Homemade Suit

There’s one for Tom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ve got to give the Tom Holland version some love. This suit brings Peter back to his roots, and it doesn’t need a variation. It’s too good already.

1) Bodega Cat Suit

This is your top pick too right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one is the best—prove me otherwise. The cat in your backpack is possibly the best part of Spider-Man 2, and I would happily waste my money on it.

