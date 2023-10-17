All Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition suits listed

Like previous iterations of the series, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available in different versions, including a Deluxe Edition that comes with bonus suits.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s Deluxe Edition accompanies the bonus suits with extra skill points, allowing fans to get their hands on more perks and gadgets at the start of their latest journey in New York. If you’re currently debating whether you should get the Deluxe Edition of the game, check out all the offerings of the bundle before making a decision.

There are 10 suits, five for Peter and five for Miles, in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2′s Deluxe Edition, and here’s all of them.

All Peter Parker Suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Deluxe Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2′s Deluxe Edition comes with five exclusive skins for Peter Parker.

The 25th Century Suit

What do you mean he looks like Ant-Man? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Featuring a silver chest plate and faceplate adorned with vibrant blue lines, the 25th Century Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takes fans to the future. When I first saw this skin, it reminded me of Spidey’s famous villain Mysterio with its glass headpiece and Ant-Man with how the dome revolves around Spidey’s face.

Apunkalyptic Suit

Take no orders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve been to the theaters to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, you might know about the rebellious Spider-Man, Hobie Brown. The Apunkalyptic Suit resembles Hobie Brown from the movie. It improves his suit with a red and blue vest that’s complemented with golden details. One of the most unique features of this skin is it allows Peter’s hair to catch some wind since its top portion looks to have a gap. While I would consider that a safety risk against J. Jonah Jameson, I can’t deny it looks very cool.

Tactical Suit

Straight out of the lab. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For a brief time in 2020, Spider-Man rocked a white suit. This happened during the Threats and Menaces, where Peter reveals his identity to Jameson and starts livestreaming his adventures. The Tactical Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 resembles the suit from this comic.

However, the Tactical Suit also achieves an entirely different look with its red and black tones scattered around the suit.

Aurantia Suit

Iron-Spider who? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Iron Spider became one of the more iconic suits of Spidey. The Aurantia Suit looks to be working on its already successful formula with a beautiful combination of black, red, and yellow tones. Unlike the Iron Spider, this suit doesn’t have a mechanical feeling since it takes inspiration from a garden spider kind.

Stone Monkey Suit

After you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Stone Monkey suit features royal details. Upon checking out the suit, I thought it would be a suit that Spidey could wear during medieval times if he were also a royal family member. While the looks might not be there, the Stone Monkey suit’s name could be paying homage to the Monkey King from Journey to the West or the Marvel Apes: Amazing Spider-Monkey storyline.

All Miles Morales Suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Deluxe Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2′s Deluxe Edition includes five new skins for Miles Morales.

Tokusatsu Suit

Power Rangers assemble! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Do you like Power Rangers as much as you do Spider-Man? Then Miles Morales will be at your service in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with his Tokusatsu Suit. The suit pays homage to various Power Rangers elements, and its futuristic looks also blend in with Morales’ electric style.

Encoded Suit

Looking high-tech. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Golden details have a way of looking extremely well on Spidey suits. While Miles has been personally preferring a more urban style, usually decorated with darker colors, the Encoded Suit showcases he can also look as sleek as ever with orange/golden tones.

Agimat Suit

A gift from the uncle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Miles Morales is a close relative to the Prowler, who wears a suit that resembles Deadpool but with a purple theme. Though it took Morales a while to discover the truth about his uncle, it didn’t stop him from having two purple-themed suits. The Purple Reign Suit in the previous title and the Agimat Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 showcase that purple might just have a way of looking good on the Morales family.

Red Spectre Suit

Too much time was spent drawing Gwen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen have a “will they won’t they romance” best pictured in the Spider-Verse movies. Gwen must have inspired Miles while designing the Red Spectre Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The suit’s hood and the white details make it look like Miles could pull off living on the same earth with Gwen, but Madame Web may not sign off on that.

Biomechanical Suit

Breakdancing isn’t an ability in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Biomechanical Suit abandons the classic Spider-Man costume design and embraces the spider in Spider-Man. However, Morales still gets to keep his preferred colours in this costume, which also takes this skin to the next level.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on Friday, Oct. 20, and you can keep an eye on our countdown to have your first swing across New York as soon as possible.

