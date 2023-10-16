Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 countdown: Exact time and start date

Marvel’s Spider-Man originally launched in 2018 and was immediately beloved for its take on the iconic superhero in a world co-created in a partnership between Insomniac Games and Marvel Games.

With Marvel’s watchful eye, Insomniac crafted its own version of Marvel’s Manhattan that included iconic villains like Doctor Octopus, Mr. Negative, Electro, Scorpion, Rhino, Shocker, and more, but also made waves by including the Miles Morales version of Spidey as well.

In 2020, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales further thrust Miles into the spotlight with his own game. The shorter adventure wasn’t any less well-received or exciting, giving Miles his own backstory, friends, and enemies.

And now, both Peter and Miles are back in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in an all-new installment where both Spider-Men can be played. Not only that, but players will be able to switch back and forth between them nearly instantly in a new version of New York City that also includes Queens and Brooklyn.

Spider fans are understandably chomping at the bit to play the game as soon as they can, so here’s what we know about the exact release date and time for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date and time

They’re probably discussing launch day plans. Image via PlayStation

Insomniac Games has not revealed exactly when Spider-Man 2 will be playable, but an official release time should be announced in the days leading up to release.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, so a safe bet would be to expect the game to become playable at midnight in your own time zone unless there’s a worldwide global release. If that’s the case, it may become playable on Oct. 19 depending on where you’re located in the world.

This countdown ends at 12am ET, which is a common time for worldwide releases to unlock:

Venom, Kraven, Lizard, and more villains are waiting in the wings for players and both Spider-Men alike to face off against in the beautiful open world, which harnesses the PlayStation 5’s capabilities in ways that the original game could not on PlayStation 4.

This article will be updated with new specific information on release time once it becomes official, but for now, it may be a good idea to just play it safe and call in sick or take a paid day off for Oct. 20 to web-swing through Marvel’s Manhattan all day and all weekend long without interruption.

