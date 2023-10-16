Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review roundup: Swing or a miss?

The wait is almost over as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings onto PlayStation 5 on Oct. 20, marking the third entry in the series from Insomniac Games. But inquiring reminds want to know: How are the reviews looking so far?

After the spectacular Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018, the smaller, yet similarly brilliant, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales followed in November 2020 as a launch title for the PS5.

Now, the pair join forces in one game, providing a seamless ability to switch between either Spider-Men, and another significant set of villains from Spidey’s illustrious rogue gallery, but expectations are much higher than before.

Does Insomniac Games deliver once again? We’ve compiled a list of major critic scores, as of Monday, Oct. 16.

Full list of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 critic reviews

You can see the critic’s scores for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 listed below in alphabetical order. At the time of writing, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently rated 91 on Metacritic.

CriticScore
Attack of the Fanboy90/100
CGMagazine100/100
COGconnected100/100
Comicbook.com90/100
Destructoid90/100
Digital Trends90/100
Eurogamer80/100
Forbes85/100
Game Informer95/100
Game Rant90/100
GameSpot80/100
GamesHub100/100
GamesRadar+100/100
Gfinity100/100
God is a Geek95/100
Hardcore Gamer90/100
IGN80/100
PCGames90/100
PCMag80/100
PlayStation Universe100/100
Push Square80/100
Screen Rant100/100
TheGamer90/100
Twinfinite100/100
VGC100/100
Washington Post88/100
We Got This Covered90/100
