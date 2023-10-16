Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review roundup: Swing or a miss?

The wait is almost over as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings onto PlayStation 5 on Oct. 20, marking the third entry in the series from Insomniac Games. But inquiring reminds want to know: How are the reviews looking so far?

After the spectacular Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018, the smaller, yet similarly brilliant, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales followed in November 2020 as a launch title for the PS5.

Now, the pair join forces in one game, providing a seamless ability to switch between either Spider-Men, and another significant set of villains from Spidey’s illustrious rogue gallery, but expectations are much higher than before.

Does Insomniac Games deliver once again? We’ve compiled a list of major critic scores, as of Monday, Oct. 16.

Full list of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 critic reviews

You can see the critic’s scores for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 listed below in alphabetical order. At the time of writing, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently rated 91 on Metacritic.

Critic Score Attack of the Fanboy 90/100 CGMagazine 100/100 COGconnected 100/100 Comicbook.com 90/100 Destructoid 90/100 Digital Trends 90/100 Eurogamer 80/100 Forbes 85/100 Game Informer 95/100 Game Rant 90/100 GameSpot 80/100 GamesHub 100/100 GamesRadar+ 100/100 Gfinity 100/100 God is a Geek 95/100 Hardcore Gamer 90/100 IGN 80/100 PCGames 90/100 PCMag 80/100 PlayStation Universe 100/100 Push Square 80/100 Screen Rant 100/100 TheGamer 90/100 Twinfinite 100/100 VGC 100/100 Washington Post 88/100 We Got This Covered 90/100

About the author