Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review roundup: Swing or a miss?

The wait is almost over as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings onto PlayStation 5 on Oct. 20, marking the third entry in the series from Insomniac Games. But inquiring reminds want to know: How are the reviews looking so far?
After the spectacular Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018, the smaller, yet similarly brilliant, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales followed in November 2020 as a launch title for the PS5.
Now, the pair join forces in one game, providing a seamless ability to switch between either Spider-Men, and another significant set of villains from Spidey’s illustrious rogue gallery, but expectations are much higher than before.
Does Insomniac Games deliver once again? We’ve compiled a list of major critic scores, as of Monday, Oct. 16.
Full list of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 critic reviews
You can see the critic’s scores for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 listed below in alphabetical order. At the time of writing, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently rated 91 on Metacritic.
|Critic
|Score
|Attack of the Fanboy
|90/100
|CGMagazine
|100/100
|COGconnected
|100/100
|Comicbook.com
|90/100
|Destructoid
|90/100
|Digital Trends
|90/100
|Eurogamer
|80/100
|Forbes
|85/100
|Game Informer
|95/100
|Game Rant
|90/100
|GameSpot
|80/100
|GamesHub
|100/100
|GamesRadar+
|100/100
|Gfinity
|100/100
|God is a Geek
|95/100
|Hardcore Gamer
|90/100
|IGN
|80/100
|PCGames
|90/100
|PCMag
|80/100
|PlayStation Universe
|100/100
|Push Square
|80/100
|Screen Rant
|100/100
|TheGamer
|90/100
|Twinfinite
|100/100
|VGC
|100/100
|Washington Post
|88/100
|We Got This Covered
|90/100