How to get the Arachknight suit in Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a special game for many reasons, and its massive number of suits for both playable heroes is just one of them.

Both Peter and Miles have well over 30 suits each, and they’re found by leveling up in the game, crafting them, or by other means throughout the epic campaign playthrough.

One of the most sought-after suits in the game is the Arachknight suit for Peter. It’s an incredibly badass suit that looks like a hybrid between Spider-Man and Batman, hence the aptly named title.

If you’re looking to get the Arachknight suit in Spider-Man 2, read on for all you need to know.

How to get Arachknight suit in Spider-Man 2, explained

Four color options, all amazing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Arachknight suit was a pre-order bonus for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but it’s not locked to pre-orders only. The suit can be unlocked in-game after some requirements are met.

Basically, the pre-order version of the suit was just an early unlock. Everyone can unlock it themselves once they’ve played the game for a little while, so be patient and enjoy your time in the game and eventually, you’ll be able to get it too.

Here’s how to get the Arachknight suit for Peter and when you can do it.

How to unlock Peter Parker’s Arachknight suit

It’s one of the cooler suits in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlock requirement: Level 20

Level 20 Crafting cost: 45 Tech Parts, three City Tokens

After you hit a certain level, you must craft the suit and its color options in the Suits tab of the touchpad menu. Simply play through the story, doing side missions and main missions, and you will hit level 20 in no time.

How to get Tech Parts

Tech Parts are a common reward, which is a good thing because they’re a requirement for all sorts of unlocks in the game. They can be found by fighting crime around the city, completing Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app requests, and puzzles like Hunter Blinds and EMF Experiments.

How to get City Tokens

City Tokens are less common but found by doing full-length side quests, Photo Ops, and Marko’s Memories. While you’re swinging around the city, be sure to click the R3 button to see what’s going on around you, and also keep an eye on your mini-map to see what’s in your vicinity to grab on your way to your next adventure.

